Wolverhampton couple trapped by fallen tree as Storm Franklin hits the region

The tree was cut up to clear the space in front of the houses

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have been causing havoc across the West Midlands.

John and Dorothy Smith were sitting at their home on Millwalk Drive in Pendeford at around 3.30pm on Sunday when Mr Smith said he heard a huge crashing noise.

He said: "We were just settling down to watch the Wolves game when there was this massive bang and crash outside.

"I thought it was a big accident on the main road, so I went to open the door and found I couldn't because the driveway was full of the tree, which had fallen over and was in as far as where my car is parked.

"The fire service came quickly and I've got to say they were great, as they made sure we were safe and cleared the space in front of the house to make sure we could get out, so I have to thank them."

The stump of the tree is all that remains following the collapse of the tree on Sunday afternoon

The roof was left with tiles missing, insulation showing and a few branches still on top the morning after

Mr Smith said it had been a shock for both himself and his wife, as well as the two other couples living on the area near the tree, and said it was lucky an ambulance wasn't required as there was no access.

He said: "Where we live, there is only one way in and the tree fell right across the entrance, so we were trapped in until a company called Acorns came and cleared it at around 2am.