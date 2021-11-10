Man arrested after body found in bushes by Wolverhampton tower block

The man's body was found in bushes outside Hawthorn House in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton shortly before 6pm on Tuesday. Photo: SnapperSK

Police were called to Clover Ley at around 5.30pm on Tuesday where they found the body of a 44-year-old man in shrubs outside Hawthorn House in the Heath Town area of the city.

It is believed he may have been there for more than 24 hours before his body was discovered.

The 44-year-old, who lived in the adjacent tower block, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination is taking place on Wednesday to shed light on what happened.

A 40-year-old man, who is known to the deceased, has been arrested and remains in custody while officers conduct further enquiries. West Midlands Police has not said what he has been arrested on suspicion of.

Police have urged any witnesses or anyone who was near Hawthorne House since late morning on Tuesday and who may have seen anything to contact them.