Residents fearful after man shot in the face in Wolverhampton

The shop remained closed and cordoned off by police a day after the incident. Photo: Snapper SK

Two men were taken to hospital following the violent incident outside a shop on Ruskin Road, Wolverhampton, at 7.50pm on Sunday. A 41-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the face while a 39-year-old man was knifed the head.

The area around the Premier Express store remained closed off on Monday afternoon, with police and forensic officers continuing to search the area for evidence, and residents living nearby were left taking stock of the violence on their door step.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was a little shocked as her son had been at the shop only an hour before the incident happened.

She said: "My son went over to buy a milkshake for his sister and I really don't think it was too long after that what happened happened as I looked out of the window and saw police cars.

"I'm shocked about it as my son could have been caught up in that and it's worrying as it's quiet around here in terms of people, but you wonder about gangs and whether this is gang-related."

Police closed off the area on Sunday evening, and the cordon remained in place on Monday. Photo: SnapperSK

Less than an hour after the 999 calls, officers tracked down and arrested a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old women, both from Wolverhampton, on suspicion of attempted murder, with both currently remaining in custody.

Another resident living nearby, who didn't want to be named, said she had been returning home when she saw police lights as she got closer.

She said: "I was coming home and saw the lights, but didn't realise what it was until I got home.

"It's shocking as you don't expect it to happen on your own doorstep and it's not something that happens around here as although we get a lot of traffic, we don't get violence around here."

Officers scoured the scene using torches and recovered a red Ford Transit van with a garden strimmer in the back of the vehicle. Photo: SnapperSK

A male resident, who asked not to be named, said he'd seen children on bikes outside the shop, but never seen anything like this before.

He said: "You get used to seeing kids on their bikes hanging around outside, but I can't say I've ever seen anything like this happen around here.

"We were sitting in our living room last night and didn't hear what had happened until we started to see flashing lights, so looked out the window and saw the shop closed and police cars everywhere.

"I hope the shopkeeper's ok as it must be a huge shock to him and his family to have that happen right outside."

Police have spoken to people in the area and have started to identify CCTV and doorbell footage that may have captured the attack.

Anyone with information that could help find the people responsible is asked to send police a message via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation number 20/445772/22.