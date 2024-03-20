Homes plan for former eyesore pub site in Bilston gets go-ahead

The Happy Wanderer pub on Green Lanes was subject to arson attacks and anti-social behaviour since the pub closed in 2017 due to poor trade.

It was demolished by the previous owner in September 2021 and the site has now been taken over by Black Country Housing Group, with developer Keon Homes set to construct 13, two and three-bedroom houses, and six, one-bedroom flats.

Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “I recently launched a vacant properties taskforce to increase our work with owners of empty buildings to bring sites back into use and create a better environment for all.

“Our planners worked hard with the previous owners of this site, encouraging them to make it safe and remove the risk of further anti-social behaviour, for the benefit of the local community in Bilston.

“The new owners have now received planning permission and the development of the site will make a huge difference.

“I look forward to seeing these much-needed homes built on Green Lanes, providing a welcome boost to residents and businesses in the area.”

Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton and Bilston North ward councillor, Councillor Linda Leach, added: “A lot of hard work has gone into getting to this point and I cannot wait to see the first new homes coming out of the ground.

“This will transform this once troublesome site and create something that will provide a real uplift for neighbouring residents and businesses.”

Black Country Housing Group chief executive, Amanda Tomlinson, said: “We are excited to be building 19 brand new affordable homes on this brownfield site in Bilston, Wolverhampton, with Keon Homes, supported by grant funding from Homes England.

“These all-electric properties are designed to be highly energy efficient, reducing running costs for our customers.”

Matt Beckley, head of development for Keon Homes, said: “We are delighted to receive planning approval to construct 19 new dwellings on behalf of Black Country Housing Group.

“A strong relationship with Wolverhampton Council has been crucial in getting a positive outcome for the scheme, providing proactive assistance and support from the outset.

“The development site has been subject to several anti-social behaviour issues since the public house was closed, so it will be great to get construction under way and create much-needed affordable homes for local people.

“This is a perfect example of what can be achieved when a host of partners and a positive local authority planning team work together to bring an important site back to life.”