Fire reported near Bilston fish and chip shop

A fire has reportedly taken place at a Bilston fish and chip shop.

An image of the blaze taken by a passer-by at the scene

Emergency services were seen in attendance at the blaze at Scoff's Fish and Chips, on Castle Street, at around 4.15pm.

A photo taken by a member of the public at the scene shows the area engulfed in smoke as a result of the fire.

Isabelle Parkin

