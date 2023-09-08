Emergency services were seen in attendance at the blaze at Scoff's Fish and Chips, on Castle Street, at around 4.15pm.
A photo taken by a member of the public at the scene shows the area engulfed in smoke as a result of the fire.
A fire has reportedly taken place at a Bilston fish and chip shop.
