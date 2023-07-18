Teacher retires after more than 40 years of service

Teaching assistant Jill Croome, is retiring from Holy Trinity RC Primary School, Bilston, after working there for 47 years

Teachers and pupils at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School, on Fraser Street, Bilston, have helped celebrate the retirement of one of a 'loved' teaching assistants.

Ms Jill Croome, who acts as a teaching assistant, started at the school in September 1976, working alongside teachers to help students in the classroom as they complete their studies.

Jill Croome, 66, from Cannock, said: "It's all very exciting, I'm a bit nervous to be honest, after 47 years of doing the job it has become my routine you know?

"I shall miss my colleagues yes, I do live in Cannock so I won't miss the travelling, but I will miss my colleagues."

The teaching assistant was joined by staff and pupils for a poignant ceremony there the school and pupils had prepared balloons, decorations and banners to help celebrate Ms Croome's long service.

Ms Croome continued: "We are having a party for all the nursery children on Wednesday, they have also invited the parent's to that too, and there is a leavers mass on Friday.

"I am looking forward to being able to go out and enjoy the rest of my life yes. I have tickets to Cliff Richard in November so I am really looking forward to that."

Being a gigantic Cliff Richard fan, Ms Croome was known for always having a picture of the legendary singer in her classroom.

The teacher said: "I always kept a picture of Cliff in my room at all times, I expect I'll be forced to take with me when I leave properly.

"It has been very rewarding, and I have met so many lovely and kind colleagues, children and families."

Ms Carroll McNally, 59, headmistress at the school said: "Ms Croome has been an absolutely loyal and faithful carer for the children at this school through all of her time here.

"She is such a lovely person. We understand that this is her time to retire and do all the things that she maybe never had the time to do, but she is such a loss to us here at the school, she is irreplaceable.

"All of us here at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School want to give our gratitude and thanks for all of the years of service that Jill has given us."