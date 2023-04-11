Lost tortoise handed in to mystified Black Country vets practice

The missing tortoise. Photo: Rosewood Vets

Rosewood Vets, which is based in Mason Street, Coseley, posted on its Facebook page that the team was handed a tortoise after a member of the public found it in the Hurst Hill area on Tuesday morning.

They added that no microchip has been found.

The tortoise was found on Rock Road in the Hurst Hill area of Bilston, and the veterinary surgery said that there are no visual injuries, no one has come forward yet, and that they are just trying to get it to eat.