Lost tortoise handed in to mystified Black Country vets practice

By Sunil MiddaBilstonPublished: Comments

A lost tortoise found in a Black Country street by a member of the public is being looked after by mystified vets who want to track down its owner.

The missing tortoise. Photo: Rosewood Vets
Rosewood Vets, which is based in Mason Street, Coseley, posted on its Facebook page that the team was handed a tortoise after a member of the public found it in the Hurst Hill area on Tuesday morning.

They added that no microchip has been found.

The tortoise was found on Rock Road in the Hurst Hill area of Bilston, and the veterinary surgery said that there are no visual injuries, no one has come forward yet, and that they are just trying to get it to eat.

Anyone with information regarding the tortoise is advised to contact Rosewood Vets either via their social media or can call them on 01902 671777.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

