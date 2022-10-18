Posters plastered around Bilston alleging woman's crimes cause a stir on social media

A post on the Facebook group 'Bilston Online' asked if people had seen the posters, which includes a photo of a woman.
Some users added photos of the posters they had found in the town, which claim the woman pictured was 'well known', and 'banned from many shops'.
One person said: "All I know is I'm glad I'm not on the wrong side of this person. Wonder what this lady did to deserve this."
A lot of the people commenting stated that they knew of the woman in the posters, and agreed with the statements made, which alleged she has stolen from shops and had urinated on public benches.