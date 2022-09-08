Notification Settings

Darts stars to take on fans at Black Country charity event

By Peter Madeley

Darts stars will step up to the oche to take on fans at a charity event in the Black Country next week.

Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis will be at the event at The Robin on September 14

The World Darts Spectacular at The Robin in Bilston will feature two-time PDC world champion Adrian Lewis, world number four Michael Smith and world number 19 Mervyn King

As well as playing against fans the players will also pose for photographs and sign autographs.

The event will raise funds for Support Futures, a Black Country charity which aims to increase opportunities for young people across the region.

Other players set to feature are Jamie Craven, Luke Woodhouse, Callan Rydz and Henry Coates.

The event takes place on September 14 from 7.30pm.

Call the box office on 01902401211 for tickets, or visit therobin.co.uk.





