Compton Care to open new charity shop in Bilston

Compton Care operates 27 shops. Photo: Google.

The store, in Church Street, is set to open its doors at 10am on Friday and is currently due to be open for a 12-month period, with the hope that it will be successful enough to become a permanent addition to the town centre.

It will be managed by Andrew Jardine, former assistant manager at the charity’s Retail Plus Shop in Wolverhampton.

Andrew said: “We are really excited about the opening of our new store and looking forward to welcoming the people of Bilston through our doors.

“There will be a limited amount of vouchers available on the opening day for 20 per cent off of people's next £10 spend in store, so there is even more incentive for people to pop in.”

The team from Compton Care will be at Bilston Market on Thursday, ahead of the shop’s grand opening, to promote the services available through the charity and meet members of the public.

Compton is also seeking volunteer shop assistants for the new shop. The role will include processing donations and helping customers with their donations and purchases.

The charity currently operates 27 shops throughout Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas, in addition to an online shop and an eBay store.