Wolverhampton fundraiser honoured to be Pride of Britain winner

Manny Singh Kang was named the ITV Fundraiser of the Year at the awards ceremony on Monday night at London's The Grosvenor House Hotel.

The 51-year-old had already been named the ITV Central Regional Fundraiser of the Year award for Pride of Britain in September and joined the other regional award winners at the star-studded event.

His award was the last announced of the night and he received the award from Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent, as well as receiving kind words and support from the likes of singer Beverley Knight and former Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Speaking on social media afterwards, Mr Singh Kang said he was just honoured to be there to support the work on Dementia UK and offered thanks to all those who had supported him.

He said: "It was already an incredible honour to just represent the vital work of Dementia UK at the Pride of Britain awards, and then this happened.

"All the glory goes to the one who blessed me with a chance of human life.

"It’s the togetherness in humans that makes this work and you and me are the same.

"We both want love and peace and to get there, we have to use the same energy

"Cannot believe what happened tonight. The battle to help people goes on for Dementia UK.

"Love you all so much, even the ones whose cup of tea I’m maybe not, That’s life. Humans are imperfect, some days are better than others

"But time is precious and I will still always ask for love and peace to fill all of your moments too."

The award is the latest accolade for Manny Singh Kang, who has raised more than £260,000 for Dementia UK with events including regular Samosa Saturdays.

He set up his first Samosa Saturday outside Molineux in 2018 and he and his family cooked hundreds of home-made samosas then sold them to fans, raising £3,000 for Dementia UK.

Since then, Manny has gone the extra mile for the charity, completing walks from Molineux to Stamford Bridge in West London and St James's Park in Newcastle, then walking non-stop for 48 hours around Molineux in September.

The Pride of Britain Awards ceremony will air on ITV1 on Thursday at 8pm.