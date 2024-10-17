Councillor resigns from armed forces covenant board amid claims he misrepresented his military service

Wolverhampton Council has confirmed that Councillor Greg Brackenridge has resigned as chairman of the city's military covenant board.

Councillor Brackenridge also resigned as chairman of West Midlands Fire Authority at the weekend following reports that he had claimed to be an ex-Royal Marine commando, despite failing to complete his training.

The news came after the leader of Wolverhampton's opposition Conservative group wrote to council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins asking for Councillor Brackenridge to resign.

Councillor Bennett said Councillor Brackenridge's leadership undermined the integrity of the body, which existed to protect the welfare of service personnel past and present.

Councillor Bennett wrote: "Given the recent reports regarding Councillor Brackenridge’s misrepresentation of his military service, it is clear that his continued leadership on the covenant board undermines the integrity and values it stands for."

Councillor Bennett said that the covenant was a solemn pledge that required strong and resolute leadership.

He added: "The board is one of the jewels in the crown of our council and it has a strong legacy in our city.

"We see it as a responsibility to ensure that this legacy is protected, and fear this cannot continue to be the case with Councillor Brackenridge as chair.

"Councillor Brackenridge’s actions have brought both his role and the council into disrepute, and we believe it is in the best interests of the council and the armed forces community that he be replaced with immediate effect."