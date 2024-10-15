Ice rink 'will bring 40,000 into city' over Christmas

The Harry Jones Company, which is organising the event, claimed it could bring up to 40,000 visitors into the city over the festive period.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x92r5aa

A full-sized ice rink will be the centrepiece at the site, off Salop Street, along with a funfair and European food-and-drink stalls, including a German-style sausage swing grill.

The event, which has been organised with the backing of Wolverhampton Council, opens on November 28, and runs until January 5.

Admission for all activities will be free.

Paige Jones, of the Harry Jones Company, said the event would give the city a much-needed boost in the run-up to Christmas.

"We estimate it could bring 40,000 people into the city over the total period, that's exactly what the city needs," she said.

"We believe Wolverhampton is crying out for something like this.

"It's not just for Wolverhampton people, it's for people from other areas as well.

"There will be German sausages like you get at the winter market in Birmingham, there will be crepes, there will be pizza, there will be something for everyone."

A large Christmas tree will also be placed in the square, and mulled wine and Bailey's hot chocolate will also be available.

Last month, the former market square hosted the Urban Sports FISE Xperience, which included skateboarding, BMX stunts, mountain-bike riding, break-dancing, roller-skating and other niche sports.

The site, between Salop Street and Pitt Street, was home to the city's market until it moved to its present site at Snow Hill in 2018.

It has been earmarked for the new 'box space' which will form the entertainment heart of the City Centre West redevelopment scheme. A planning application for the 12-acre regeneration area is due to be submitted by the end of the year.