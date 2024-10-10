Wolverhampton skies to be lit up at Diwali celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Phoenix Park in Blakenhall will be the setting for the Diwali Mela on Saturday, October 19, with an evening of entertainment being hosted by the Shri Krishan Mandir between 4pm and 8.30pm.

The event, which is being sponsored by Tomato Energy, will feature headliners Pargan Bhandal & Roshni Pink as well as other special guest performers Prem Chamkila, Hit The Dhol, Jodie Dancers, Jagdish, Arun Verma, Mr Tejinder and many more.

Following the switching on of the lights at 8pm, there will be a fireworks display.

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for city development, jobs, and skills at Wolverhampton Council, said: “This is a fantastic free event for all the family, featuring top quality entertainment and a fantastic firework display and we encourage everyone to plan early and come along to celebrate this important event in the city’s calendar.

Soni Grewal, community manager at Tomato Energy, said: “As a Wolverhampton-based business with a community-first ethos, we're delighted to be sponsoring the Wolverhampton Diwali Mela 2024.

“At Tomato, we're working with local people to bring locally generated renewable energy to serve our community for generations to come.

Members of Wolverhampton Council, Tomato Energy and the organising commitee are getting ready for the big night

"Nothing fills us with more joy than to see communities coming together to celebrate at these special events and bring us positive hope for the future."

People are advised to make their plans early as the event site has a capacity of 9,000 and will operate on a first come first served basis.

Once capacity has been reached, the gates will shut and a one in one out system will be put in place.

The event is supported by the Indian Multicultural Society, Shri Krishan Mandir, Gurudwara Sikh Council & Gujrati Association.

To find out more about trading at this year’s event or for any further information, call Raj Sharma on 07905705660 or email sharma172@outlook.com