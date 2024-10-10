Wolverhampton marks World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A stall was up in Queen Square in Wolverhampton on Thursday organised by the city's BID project in partnership with bodies including Alternative Giving CIO, P3, Changing Lives, Wolverhampton Homes, Good Shepherd Ministry, The Haven and SUIT.

Wolverhampton's Director of Public Health John Denley said: “As a city, we are committed to supporting people who are homeless, who may risk losing their home, or are otherwise suffering from mental health issues, and – this World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day – I would encourage people to seek the support they, or their loved ones, may need.”

Following the Wolverhampton Homeless Health Needs Audit report homelessness and mental health has been recognised as a key priority for 2024/2025 by the One Wolverhampton Adult Mental Health Strategic Working Group.

Working group chairperson Laura Brookes said: "Poor mental health is both a cause and consequence of homelessness. Drawing on people’s lived experiences to develop a peer support model for mental health and wellbeing in Wolverhampton will enable people experiencing homelessness to access tailored support to build their social and recovery capital."

Meanwhile charity chief executive Tom Hayden added: “At the Good Shepherd we offer a range of services to support people experiencing many complex issues including homelessness and mental health, and, so often, those two will be linked.

"For example we run a breakfast club where we provide food and drink, a shower and a change of clothes to those who have been rough sleeping, but from there we have been able to help people into accommodation, or to access some of the support groups that we deliver on a weekly basis.

"These include specific groups to discuss experiences and emotions, meaningful activities including walking, cooking classes and fishing, and our LEAP project, which offers people with lived experience structured volunteering opportunities alongside studying for a diploma.”

*If you need urgent help with your mental health or you are struggling to cope phone NHS 111 and select option 2, or text 07860 025281.

*Your doctor or GP is there to help you with your mental health as well as your physical health.

*Wolverhampton Sanctuary Hub offers out of hours support - book an appointment dial freephone 0808 802 2288, or text 07860 065168.

*Wolverhampton NHS Talking Therapies is on wolverhamptontalkingtherapies.nhs.uk

*Hub of Hope at hubofhope.co.uk

*SANE - call 0300 304 7000 (4.30pm–10.30pm)

*Samaritans – phone 116 123

*Rethink Mental Illness – call 0300 5000 927 (Monday–Friday, 9.30am–4pm)

*Mind – phone 0300 123 3393.

*For housing and homelessness advice, visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/housing/homelessness.

* If you are homeless, or are at risk of becoming homeless very soon, contact Homeless Services on 01902 556789.