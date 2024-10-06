Wolverhampton's Young Citizens of the Year awards celebrate best of the best of our wonderful city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ten Wulfrinian youngsters have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the community at this year's fantastically wonderful awards ceremony.

Hosted by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach, the event – held at the Chancellors Hall, University of Wolverhampton, was attended by 140 people including the finalists, their guests and representatives of the Rotary Clubs and their main sponsors, Collins Aerospace, as well as many other sponsors.

The event this year was presented by Rotarian Roger Timbrell, chairman of the awards and judges, assisted by vice chairman, Mel Eves.

Among this year's finalists was the inspirational Jude Ashton, from the 18 -25 age group, who was nominated by New Cross Hospital children's ward paediatric matron Miss Sarah Lewis.

Winners Sachi Bhambra, Jude Aston, Sienna Ahir with Roger Timbrell and Mel Eves

Awards chairman Roger Timbrell and Mayor Linda Leach with finalists and winners. Front are winners: Sienna Ahir, Jude Aston, Sachi Bhambra, and back are finalists: Reon Abrams, Ouskh Dampha, Ellis Lees-Griffiths, Oluwatimilehin James, Hannah Spedding, Kamara Brown and Shawna Gibbs

Jude was born with cerebral palsy and throughout his childhood spent much of his time in the hospital.

Five years ago, he underwent an operation to aid with his mobility, however, after experiencing chronic pain and spasms, took the brave decision to have his leg amputated.

With a passion for sports, but unable to play many, Jude, who was a student at Highfields School at the time, decided to become a sports journalist, running a school TV station and reporting on school matches.

Finalists at Chancellors Hall, in the University of Wolverhampton

Music was provided by youngsters from Wolverhampton Music School

The youngster also held interviews with famous people from the sporting world while also attending local primary schools and special schools to give motivational and inspirational talks.

Jude also raised a large sum of money to help develop a play area at the New Cross Hospital children's ward.

Talking at the event, Sureena Brackenridge, Labour MP for Wolverhampton North East, said: "It's an absolute joy to be here today witnessing this amazing event.

Wolverhampton Council leader Stephen Simkins and MP Sureena Brackenridge

Mel Eves (taking over as chairman of the awards) with Mike Hardacre and John Richards

"This is such a great venue to hold this event in too."

Also receiving awards this year are Reon Abrams, Sienna Ahir, Sachi Bhambra, Kamara Brown, Ouskh Dampha, Shawna Gibbs, Ellis Lee-Griffiths, Oluwatimilehin James and Hannah Spedding.

Ouskh Dampha, A student at Heath Park School, made a long and arduous journey from The Gambia to the UK alone after the tragic passing of both of his parents.

On the journey, Ouskh faced many challenges, escaping danger and tragedy. In July 2023, Oushk arrived in the UK, joining Heath Park School.

Eva Abley, of Britain's Got Talent fame, was present with her new book

Express & Star journalist Pete Madeley was a big part of the awards before he died earlier this year. His dad John and son Elias Madeley attended this year's event

English wasn't Ouskh's first language, yet in spite of this he showed tremendous drive, ambition and motivation. His positive attitude was called 'infectious', even going on to help fellow classmates and anyone who needs it any chance he gets.

Of the 10 finalists, three wonderful winners were announced.

The 13 to 18 award saw joint winners, with Sienna Ahir and Sachi Bhambra taking home awards for their continued contributions to the Wolverhampton and the wider community.

Mel Eves (awards Vice Chairman)

Awards chairman Roger Timbrell

Jude Ashton was announced as this year's winner for the 19 to 25 award, taking home the prize for the amazing charity work he continues to carry out and the fantastic attitude that he shows.

This will also be the final year that Chairman Roger Timbrell will chair the awards, ending his 10 years of giving out the awards.

Chairman Roger Timbrell said: "These young people are wonderful role models for our city's young people. They deserve to be recognised and have their achievements celebrated.

Brenda Wile and finalist Shawna Gibbs

Brenda Wile and finalist Kamara Brown

"It has been a privilege to have been one of the judges and to have led the organising committee for the last 10 years, but it is now time for a change."

He is to be replaced by ex-Wolves player and Rotarian, Mel Eves.