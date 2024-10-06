Is it too soon? We asked Wolverhampton shoppers about Christmas items on sale now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As early as last month, in September, shops dotted across the region have began to sell Christmas decorations, food and gift ideas, meaning the West Midland's favourite time of the year is well and truly underway.

But, with Halloween and Bonfire night still pending, and issues like Winter Fuel Payments being swiped from elderly residents, is it too soon to for the festivities to start?

Speaking to people during their day-to-day shopping tasks - as far as we can tell - it's a mixed bag.

Some said the earlier the better, because it gives parents chance to get everything sorted in advance without it being a super-stressful month in December when all everyone wants to do is enjoy the holidays, whereas others said November is the earliest that we should be hearing the sound of jingle bells, while some said the problem with selling Christmas goods can be tough for children because Halloween and Bonfire night are still yet to happen.

But one thing is for sure, locals are prepared, with one mother-of-two, Ebony Ward, 27, already filling up the cupboards with presents for her little ones and can't wait to get the celebrations underway.

Ebony Ward with her son Noah

Speaking to the Express & Star, Ebony, a mother-of-two from Wolverhampton, said: "I think shops offering Christmas stuff already is a good thing, especially for us mums, I'm a single mum-of -two and with everything available it means I can make sure everything is sorted in advance.

"It also helps to not spend so much come December because you've had more time to spread the costs, which is really helpful.