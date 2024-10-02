Grandmother who scammed pensioners by pretending to be charity worker sentenced for supplying drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vanessa Millard, of Hayling Grove, Penn, was caught red-handed selling drugs with Mojahed Zadeh, 43, of Newhampton Road East, Whitmore Reans, in Wolverhampton in July 2022.

Police recovered a mobile phone used to run their drug line which revealed details of the illegal operation including the day rate the pair were paid to street deal - £150.

Prosecuting Philip Beardwell said: "Two police officers saw a car in the middle of Russell Street, Wolverhampton. The police could not get past the vehicle so PC Allerton approached the car on foot.

"When he looked in the side window he could see Miss Millard sitting in the front passenger seat. He happened to look into her lap and saw a clear bag on her lap containing white, brown and pink wraps.

"Mr Zadeh was the driver, and two mobile phones were found on him. The messages on the phone showed the owner of the phone derived an income from selling drugs.