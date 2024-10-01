Search on to find person responsible for crash which left two women seriously injured on Wolverhampton A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident on Monday night saw officers from West Midlands Police locate and pursue a car stolen from Wednesbury and found in Wolverhampton, before the car was seen to collide with another car on the A449 Stafford Road at the junction with Wheaton Close.

The driver was seen to make off from the scene on foot, while fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene to assist two people in the other car.

West Midlands fire crews from Fallings Park and Bilston arrived at the scene and helped to free a woman from one of the cars, while another woman had freed herself from the same car.

The passenger in the car received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment, while the driver received treatment for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

Firefighters at the scene worked to make the cars safe and left the scene at 9.48pm.

West Midlands Police have now asked for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating following a serious collision in Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, last night (Monday).

"After a car was stolen from Wednesbury, officers spotted it in Wolverhampton, and following a pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle.

"Two people from the vehicle were taken to hospital.

"The driver of the stolen vehicle made off from the scene on foot, and we are carrying out enquiries to identify him.

"If you can help with our investigation, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 4983 of 30 September."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.37pm on Monday to a road traffic collision involving two cars at the junction of Stafford Road and Wheaton Close in Oxley, Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two women who were the driver and passenger in the first car. The passenger had sustained serious injuries.

"She received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

"No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 8.40pm on Monday 30 September, we responded to Stafford Road (A449), near the junction of Wheaton Close.

"Two fire engines from Fallings Park and Bilston responded, crewed by 10 firefighters.

"This incident involved two cars in collision on the road.

"One car contained two people. One freed themselves from the vehicle, while the other was freed by firefighters who used cutting equipment.

"Both are believed to have been conveyed to hospital for further treatment. Firefighters made both vehicles safe.

"We left the scene at 9.48pm with West Midlands Police in attendance."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for a comment.