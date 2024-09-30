Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting incident in Wolverhampton left three injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Enquiries were launched following reports of a gun being fired from a car on Frederick Street at around 11pm.

On Sunday evening a 21-year-old man was detained in the Parkfield area of the city.

He remains in custody today as investigators continue to establish exactly what happened.

After the incident three women were taken for hospital treatment and two remain in hospital in a stable condition.

West Midlands Police have increased their presence in the area to reassure the local community and are asking anyone who is yet to speak to them but think they can help with enquiries to get in touch.

They can be contacted via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quoting crime reference 20/880329/24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.