Bus lane fines in Wolverhampton raise £4.2 million for council amid confusion questions
Wolverhampton Council has made more than £4 million in just over two years from drivers using bus lanes.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The figure approximates to about 164 motorists a day being hit by fines.
Councillor Qaiser Azeem, cabinet member for transport, said the council had made just shy of £4.2 million from buy lane enforcement from April 2022 to August 2024.
Councillor Azeem released the figures at a meeting of Wolverhampton Council, in response to a question from Penn councillor Paul Singh, of the opposition Tory group.
Drivers are typically fined £60 for entering bus lanes, but the charge is reduced by half if paid within 14 days.
Assuming that the majority of drivers will have taken advantage of this offer, the £4.2 million figure suggests about 140,000 fines will have been issued over a 29-month period, averaging 164 fines a day.