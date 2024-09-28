Bus lane fines in Wolverhampton raise £4.2 million for council amid confusion questions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The figure approximates to about 164 motorists a day being hit by fines.

Councillor Qaiser Azeem, cabinet member for transport, said the council had made just shy of £4.2 million from buy lane enforcement from April 2022 to August 2024.

Councillor Azeem released the figures at a meeting of Wolverhampton Council, in response to a question from Penn councillor Paul Singh, of the opposition Tory group.

Drivers are typically fined £60 for entering bus lanes, but the charge is reduced by half if paid within 14 days.

Assuming that the majority of drivers will have taken advantage of this offer, the £4.2 million figure suggests about 140,000 fines will have been issued over a 29-month period, averaging 164 fines a day.