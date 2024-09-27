Police and crime commissioner praises work of police and legal teams in Shawn Seesahai case

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two 13-year-olds who can't be named for legal reasons were given minimum sentences of eight years and six months today at Nottingham Crown Court today for the murder of the teenager in November last year at Stowlawn playing fields. The pair were 12 at the time they committed the murder.

Shawn Seesahai. Photo: West Midlands Police

In a statement, Mr Foster praised the work of West Midlands Police and the legal teams which enabled the two boys responsible for the murder to be brought to justice.

Simon Foster

He said: "This was an abhorrent and brutal murder, all the more shocking because it was committed by two 12-year-old boys.

"My thoughts are with the victim, his parents and wider family who have experienced a catastrophic and devastating loss.

"I commend West Midlands Police and the respective legal teams for all their hard work that has enabled the two boys responsible for the murder to be brought to justice.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment and dedication to take all the action that is within our power, including investing in prevention and robust disruption and enforcement to prevent and tackle violence and knife crime."