Tributes flood in for legendary Wolves supporter and fundraiser Steve Plant

A familiar face at Molineux and away games, the passionate Wolverhampton Wanderers fan was known by many for his incredible charity work raising tens of thousands of pounds.

Steve Bull with Steve Plant and the new edition of 'They Wore the Shirt'

Steve had published a book titled 'They Wore the Shirt' which he had written in tribute to his father who passed away from pancreatic cancer.

In the book he shared his extensive knowledge of the history of the colours of Wolves and how they became the current Old Gold and Black.

The sales of his book along with celebration dinners raised £100,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

In 2016, the Express & Star spoke to Steve about his impressive collection of match-worn items, which he began collecting for his father.