Wolves legends and thrill-seekers get a unique view of Molineux in charity abseil off stadium roof

Around 70 intrepid abseilers took park in the Wolves Foundation Abseil, with two people at a time abseiling 25 metres from the roof of the Billy Wright stand at Molineux to the ground at pitchside.

The event on Saturday gave the participants, including Wolves legend and vice-president John Richards, the chance to enjoy a panoramic view of the famous stadium as they travelled down to the ground while being cheered on by friends and family.

John Richards has actively supported the Wolves Foundation’s work, including attending activities and events such as Molineux Memories, the Molineux Sleepout and Walking Football, and said that while he didn't have a head for heights, he decided to give it a go when he found out it was for the Wolves Foundation and said he really enjoyed the experience.

John Richards descends from the roof of the Billy Wright stand to complete his abseil alongside Steve Madden

He said: "It was definitely a first for me, the first time on the roof at Molineux and the first time abseiling, but once I heard it was for the Wolves Foundation, it was something that I've never done before, but I thought 'let's give it a go' and it was absolutely fantastic.

"The way it has been organised was brilliant and it's all for a great cause, so you're only here once and you get these opportunities few and far between, so I spoke to my wife and she said go for it, and it was amazing, all done properly and you felt totally safe and secure.