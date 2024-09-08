Watch: Confusion as Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10k runners get mixed up at busy junction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Video submitted to the Express & Star shows the runners milling back and forth at the junction of Cleveland Street, Victoria Street, Worcester Street and Salop Street near the city centre, unsure of where to go.

Some of the runners can be seen holding up their hands in confusion, while some stop or double back themselves.

One witness who did not want to be identified told the Express & Star about the scene at the junction, where one marshal was reportedly left "in tears".

"It's absolutely awful. There were a lot of people at the junction saying 'this is terrible'.

"They've got one marshal at that junction when it should have been three marshals.

"You have got runners coming down for the 10k and for the half, some are going left and some are going right - they're not sure where they're meant to be going.

"The marshal was in tears. She was trying to speak to somebody from the management team.

"You've got volunteers to help an event and they're in tears because they're under that much pressure - it's not their fault, it's the lack of organisation.

"It's terrible and I think a lot of people will be wanting a refund from today.

"It doesn't show the city in a good light."

The official route map shows the 10k route entering the junction twice during the race, while the half marathon route crosses it three times.

The races' organiser Stuweb has been approached for comment.