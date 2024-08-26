One month for people to surrender zombie knives until its illegal to possess them

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster supports the new law which starts on Tuesday, September 24. The law, which the family of Wolverhampton murdered schoolboy Ronan Kanda campaigned for, was included in the King's Speech.

</div> </div><p>The new law will also cover their manufacture, importation, supply and sale. However, those owning some knives could be in line for compensation for their destruction.</p><div class="flex flex-col gap-4 my-5"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div><div id="taboola-ad-26f879c7-1eb6-4572-b6d5-f94e42d5679d"></div><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><p>The PCC wants people to use its 31 weapon surrender bins located across the region, where people can deposit dangerous knives and firearms.</p><div class="flex flex-col gap-4 my-5"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div><div id="gam-ad-mpu-1" class="mx-auto w-[300px] h-[250px]"></div><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><p>Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “I welcome the outlawing from September 24 of “zombie-style” knives and machetes that are designed solely to cause maximum harm.</p><figure class="w-full"><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=300&height=400" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=300&height=400 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=600&height=799 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=900&height=1199 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=1200&height=1599 1200w" sizes="@media (min-width: 1024px) 65vw,95vw" loading="lazy" class="w-full max-w-none" style="aspect-ratio:376/501"/><figcaption>Ronan Kanda</figcaption></figure><div class="flex flex-col gap-4 my-5"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div><div id="teads_adslot1" class="w-0 h-0"></div><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><p>“These lethal weapons exploit a loophole in the 2016 definition of what a so-called “zombie” knife is, and it is right that the government has acted to reduce their availability and remove them from our streets. Too many lives, particularly young ones, have been tragically lost or ruined because of these deadly blades.</p><p>“I strongly urge people who own these soon to be illegal “zombie-style” knives and machetes to hand them in during the surrender scheme that will run for four weeks. People who choose not to, risk finding themselves on the wrong side of this new law, which carries a possible jail sentence."</p><div class="flex flex-col gap-4 my-5"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div><div id="taboola-ad-4bed4b76-31fc-4ff3-8b38-73c0ef357ec4"></div><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><p>He added: “Whilst I back any action that restricts access to knives for illegitimate purposes, it is vital that we also focus on interventions aimed at prevention, early intervention and diversion for people who might otherwise opt to carry a knife. Police and Crime Commissioners are working with local partners across law enforcement, healthcare, and the criminal justice system in line with the government’s Serious Violence Duty, that places responsibilities on certain public bodies to collaborate in tackling the underlying causes of violence.</p><div class="flex flex-col gap-4 my-5"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div><div id="gam-ad-mpu-2" class="mx-auto w-[300px] h-[250px]"></div><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><p>“PCCs have also been leading on the development and implementation of Violence Reduction Partnerships to address the root causes of serious violence, through multi-agency working and to embed a culture of prevention, early intervention and diversion.</p><p>“Currently, there are 20 of these partnerships operating across England and Wales, including here in the West Midlands, and early evidence suggests they are having a meaningful impact in their areas. By bringing together key organisations at a local level to develop a coordinated and strategic response, PCCs are determined to drive down violence, that has devastating consequences for victims, families and local communities.”</p></div></div></div><div class="max-w-[65ch]"><div id="piano-lock"></div></div></article></div><div class="col-span-1"><div id="taboola-ad-d81d177f-c645-47cb-858a-bfb655524457"></div></div><div id="viafoura-comments-container" class="col-span-1"><div class="p-4 text-white text-sm bg-sky-600">Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.</div></div></div></div><div class="col-span-1 lg:col-span-5 border-neutral-300 lg:border-l lg:pl-4"><div class="grid grid-cols-1 gap-4"><div class="col-span-1"><div id="gam-ad-aboveMobileDoubleMpu-1" class="mx-auto w-[300px] h-[250px] md:h-[600px] hidden md:block"></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><div class="flex flex-nowrap gap-4"><div class="whitespace-nowrap font-serif leading-none text-black text-xl font-bold">Similar stories</div><div class="w-full border-black border-b"></div></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><div class="grid gap-4 grid-cols-1"><div class=""><article class="h-full"><a href="/news/local-hubs/birmingham/2024/08/26/disgust-and-anger-among-older-people-at-impending-winter-fuel-allowance-cut/" class="group max-md:grid max-md:grid-cols-3 max-md:gap-4 max-md:bg-neutral-50 md:max-lg:grid md:max-lg:grid-cols-3 md:max-lg:gap-4 md:max-lg:bg-neutral-50 lg:grid lg:grid-cols-3 lg:gap-4 lg:bg-neutral-50 max-md:border-r-2 max-md:border-neutral-400 md:max-lg:border-r-2 md:max-lg:border-neutral-400 lg:border-r-2 lg:border-neutral-400"><div class=""><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=300&height=225" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=300&height=225 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=600&height=450 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=900&height=675 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=1200&height=900 1200w" sizes="25vw" loading="lazy" class="block w-full aspect-[4/3]"/></div><div class="max-md:col-span-2 md:max-lg:col-span-2 lg:col-span-2 max-md:self-center max-md:py-2 max-md:pr-4 md:max-lg:self-center md:max-lg:py-2 md:max-lg:pr-4 lg:self-center lg:py-2 lg:pr-4"><strong class="block mb-3 font-serif font-bold group-hover:underline max-md:text-lg/tight md:max-lg:text-lg/tight lg:text-lg/tight">Disgust and anger among older people at impending winter fuel allowance cut</strong><div class="mb-2"><div class="inline-block py-1 rounded-sm font-bold bg-plus-500 text-white px-2 text-xs">Plus</div></div><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Dudley">Dudley</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">5 hours ago</span></div></div></a></article></div><div class=""><article class="h-full"><a href="/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/wolverhampton-crowned-second-most-frustrating-city-to-drive-around-uk--find-out-what-we-thought-when-we-tested-the-roads-ourselves/" class="group max-md:grid max-md:grid-cols-3 max-md:gap-4 max-md:bg-neutral-50 md:max-lg:grid md:max-lg:grid-cols-3 md:max-lg:gap-4 md:max-lg:bg-neutral-50 lg:grid lg:grid-cols-3 lg:gap-4 lg:bg-neutral-50 max-md:border-r-2 max-md:border-neutral-400 md:max-lg:border-r-2 md:max-lg:border-neutral-400 lg:border-r-2 lg:border-neutral-400"><div class=""><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900 1200w" sizes="25vw" loading="lazy" class="block w-full aspect-[4/3]"/></div><div class="max-md:col-span-2 md:max-lg:col-span-2 lg:col-span-2 max-md:self-center max-md:py-2 max-md:pr-4 md:max-lg:self-center md:max-lg:py-2 md:max-lg:pr-4 lg:self-center lg:py-2 lg:pr-4"><strong class="block mb-3 font-serif font-bold group-hover:underline max-md:text-lg/tight md:max-lg:text-lg/tight lg:text-lg/tight">Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves</strong><div class="mb-2"><div class="inline-block py-1 rounded-sm font-bold bg-plus-500 text-white px-2 text-xs">Plus</div></div><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Wolverhampton">Wolverhampton</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">5 hours ago</span></div></div></a></article></div><div class=""><article class="h-full"><a href="/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/2024/08/26/very-special-circumstances-mean-giant-solar-farm-will-be-built-in-green-belt-despite-objections/" class="group max-md:grid max-md:grid-cols-3 max-md:gap-4 max-md:bg-neutral-50 md:max-lg:grid md:max-lg:grid-cols-3 md:max-lg:gap-4 md:max-lg:bg-neutral-50 lg:grid lg:grid-cols-3 lg:gap-4 lg:bg-neutral-50 max-md:border-r-2 max-md:border-neutral-400 md:max-lg:border-r-2 md:max-lg:border-neutral-400 lg:border-r-2 lg:border-neutral-400"><div class=""><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=225" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=225 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=450 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=675 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=900 1200w" sizes="25vw" loading="lazy" class="block w-full aspect-[4/3]"/></div><div class="max-md:col-span-2 md:max-lg:col-span-2 lg:col-span-2 max-md:self-center max-md:py-2 max-md:pr-4 md:max-lg:self-center md:max-lg:py-2 md:max-lg:pr-4 lg:self-center lg:py-2 lg:pr-4"><strong class="block mb-3 font-serif font-bold group-hover:underline max-md:text-lg/tight md:max-lg:text-lg/tight lg:text-lg/tight">'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections</strong><div class="mb-2"><div class="inline-block py-1 rounded-sm font-bold bg-plus-500 text-white px-2 text-xs">Plus</div></div><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="South Staffordshire">South Staffordshire</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">5 hours ago</span></div></div></a></article></div><div class=""><article class="h-full"><a href="/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-deletes-controversial-social-media-post-ahead-of-wolves-game/" class="group max-md:grid max-md:grid-cols-3 max-md:gap-4 max-md:bg-neutral-50 md:max-lg:grid md:max-lg:grid-cols-3 md:max-lg:gap-4 md:max-lg:bg-neutral-50 lg:grid lg:grid-cols-3 lg:gap-4 lg:bg-neutral-50 max-md:border-r-2 max-md:border-neutral-400 md:max-lg:border-r-2 md:max-lg:border-neutral-400 lg:border-r-2 lg:border-neutral-400"><div class=""><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900 1200w" sizes="25vw" loading="lazy" class="block w-full aspect-[4/3]"/></div><div class="max-md:col-span-2 md:max-lg:col-span-2 lg:col-span-2 max-md:self-center max-md:py-2 max-md:pr-4 md:max-lg:self-center md:max-lg:py-2 md:max-lg:pr-4 lg:self-center lg:py-2 lg:pr-4"><strong class="block mb-3 font-serif font-bold group-hover:underline max-md:text-lg/tight md:max-lg:text-lg/tight lg:text-lg/tight">'I'm sure it's a nice town' – Chelsea star Noni Madueke apologises after insulting Wolverhampton</strong><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Wolves">Wolves</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">22 hours ago</span></div></div></a></article></div><div class=""><article class="h-full"><a href="/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/25/tributes-to-loving-son-brother-and-dear-friend-killed-in-wolverhampton-hit-and-run-as-fundraiser-launched/" class="group max-md:grid max-md:grid-cols-3 max-md:gap-4 max-md:bg-neutral-50 md:max-lg:grid md:max-lg:grid-cols-3 md:max-lg:gap-4 md:max-lg:bg-neutral-50 lg:grid lg:grid-cols-3 lg:gap-4 lg:bg-neutral-50 max-md:border-r-2 max-md:border-neutral-400 md:max-lg:border-r-2 md:max-lg:border-neutral-400 lg:border-r-2 lg:border-neutral-400"><div class=""><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=300&height=225" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=300&height=225 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=600&height=450 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=900&height=675 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=1200&height=900 1200w" sizes="25vw" loading="lazy" class="block w-full aspect-[4/3]"/></div><div class="max-md:col-span-2 md:max-lg:col-span-2 lg:col-span-2 max-md:self-center max-md:py-2 max-md:pr-4 md:max-lg:self-center md:max-lg:py-2 md:max-lg:pr-4 lg:self-center lg:py-2 lg:pr-4"><strong class="block mb-3 font-serif font-bold group-hover:underline max-md:text-lg/tight md:max-lg:text-lg/tight lg:text-lg/tight">Tributes to 'loving son, brother, and dear friend' killed in Wolverhampton hit-and-run as fundraiser launched</strong><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Wolverhampton">Wolverhampton</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">Aug 25</span></div></div></a></article></div></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><div id="gam-ad-mpu-3" class="mx-auto w-[300px] h-[250px]"></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><div class="w-full border-b border-neutral-300"></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><div class="flex flex-nowrap gap-4"><div class="whitespace-nowrap font-serif leading-none text-black text-xl font-bold">Most popular</div><div class="w-full border-black border-b"></div></div></div><div class="col-span-1"><ul class="@container flex flex-wrap gap-1"><li class="w-full"><a href="/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/26/liam-keens-wolves-player-ratings-v-chelsea-as-one-player-is-marked-210/" class="group w-full flex flex-nowrap items-stretch gap-1"><div class="flex items-center justify-center grow px-4 w-20 @md:min-w-32 text-site-500 bg-site-100"><span class="font-serif text-5xl font-bold">1</span></div><article class="w-full max-w-[500px] p-4 bg-neutral-50"><strong class="block mb-1 font-serif text-lg group-hover:underline">Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea as one player is marked 2/10</strong><div class="mb-1"><div class="inline-block py-1 rounded-sm font-bold bg-plus-500 text-white px-2 text-xs">Plus</div></div><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Wolves">Wolves</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">5 hours ago</span></div></article></a></li><li class="w-full"><a href="/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-deletes-controversial-social-media-post-ahead-of-wolves-game/" class="group w-full flex flex-nowrap items-stretch gap-1"><div class="flex items-center justify-center grow px-4 w-20 @md:min-w-32 text-site-500 bg-site-100"><span class="font-serif text-5xl font-bold">2</span></div><article class="w-full max-w-[500px] p-4 bg-neutral-50"><strong class="block mb-1 font-serif text-lg group-hover:underline">'I'm sure it's a nice town' – Chelsea star Noni Madueke apologises after insulting Wolverhampton</strong><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Wolves">Wolves</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">22 hours ago</span></div></article></a></li><li class="w-full"><a href="/news/crime/2024/08/24/four-attempted-murder-arrests-after-man-hurt-in-early-hours-stabbing/" class="group w-full flex flex-nowrap items-stretch gap-1"><div class="flex items-center justify-center grow px-4 w-20 @md:min-w-32 text-site-500 bg-site-100"><span class="font-serif text-5xl font-bold">3</span></div><article class="w-full max-w-[500px] p-4 bg-neutral-50"><strong class="block mb-1 font-serif text-lg group-hover:underline">Four attempted murder arrests after man hurt in early-hours stabbing</strong><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Crime">Crime</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">Aug 24</span></div></article></a></li><li class="w-full"><a href="/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/wolverhampton-crowned-second-most-frustrating-city-to-drive-around-uk--find-out-what-we-thought-when-we-tested-the-roads-ourselves/" class="group w-full flex flex-nowrap items-stretch gap-1"><div class="flex items-center justify-center grow px-4 w-20 @md:min-w-32 text-site-500 bg-site-100"><span class="font-serif text-5xl font-bold">4</span></div><article class="w-full max-w-[500px] p-4 bg-neutral-50"><strong class="block mb-1 font-serif text-lg group-hover:underline">Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves</strong><div class="mb-1"><div class="inline-block py-1 rounded-sm font-bold bg-plus-500 text-white px-2 text-xs">Plus</div></div><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="Wolverhampton">Wolverhampton</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">5 hours ago</span></div></article></a></li><li class="w-full"><a href="/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/2024/08/26/very-special-circumstances-mean-giant-solar-farm-will-be-built-in-green-belt-despite-objections/" class="group w-full flex flex-nowrap items-stretch gap-1"><div class="flex items-center justify-center grow px-4 w-20 @md:min-w-32 text-site-500 bg-site-100"><span class="font-serif text-5xl font-bold">5</span></div><article class="w-full max-w-[500px] p-4 bg-neutral-50"><strong class="block mb-1 font-serif text-lg group-hover:underline">'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections</strong><div class="mb-1"><div class="inline-block py-1 rounded-sm font-bold bg-plus-500 text-white px-2 text-xs">Plus</div></div><div class="flex gap-1 items-center text-xs text-site-500"><span><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M464 256A208 208 0 1 1 48 256a208 208 0 1 1 416 0zM0 256a256 256 0 1 0 512 0A256 256 0 1 0 0 256zM232 120V256c0 8 4 15.5 10.7 20l96 64c11 7.4 25.9 4.4 33.3-6.7s4.4-25.9-6.7-33.3L280 243.2V120c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24s-24 10.7-24 24z"></path></svg></span><span class="whitespace-nowrap truncate" title="South Staffordshire">South Staffordshire</span><span>|</span><span class="whitespace-nowrap">5 hours ago</span></div></article></a></li></ul></div></div></div></div></div><div class="grid grid-cols-1 lg:grid-cols-12 gap-4 lg:gap-0"><div class="col-span-1 lg:col-span-7 lg:pr-4"><div class="grid grid-cols-1 gap-4"><div class="col-span-1"><div id="gam-ad-mpu-4" class="mx-auto w-[300px] h-[250px]"></div></div></div></div><div class="col-span-1 lg:col-span-5 lg:pl-4"><div class="grid grid-cols-1 gap-4"></div></div></div></div></div><footer><div><div><div class="px-2 py-4 border-t-2 border-neutral-300 bg-neutral-50"><div class="flex flex-nowrap items-center mx-auto" style="max-width:1100px"><div class="grow"><div class="max-w-[200px]"><img src="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=300&height=67" srcSet="https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=300&height=67 300w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=600&height=134 600w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=900&height=201 900w,https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=1200&height=269 1200w" sizes="200px" alt="Express & Star" loading="lazy" class="block w-full" style="aspect-ratio:1300/291"/></div></div><div class="hidden md:flex lg:hidden flex-nowrap items-center gap-2"><div class="text-lg font-bold text-site-500">Follow us on</div><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" class="text-lg" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M504 256C504 119 393 8 256 8S8 119 8 256c0 123.78 90.69 226.38 209.25 245V327.69h-63V256h63v-54.64c0-62.15 37-96.48 93.67-96.48 27.14 0 55.52 4.84 55.52 4.84v61h-31.28c-30.8 0-40.41 19.12-40.41 38.73V256h68.78l-11 71.69h-57.78V501C413.31 482.38 504 379.78 504 256z"></path></svg><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" class="text-lg" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M459.37 151.716c.325 4.548.325 9.097.325 13.645 0 138.72-105.583 298.558-298.558 298.558-59.452 0-114.68-17.219-161.137-47.106 8.447.974 16.568 1.299 25.34 1.299 49.055 0 94.213-16.568 130.274-44.832-46.132-.975-84.792-31.188-98.112-72.772 6.498.974 12.995 1.624 19.818 1.624 9.421 0 18.843-1.3 27.614-3.573-48.081-9.747-84.143-51.98-84.143-102.985v-1.299c13.969 7.797 30.214 12.67 47.431 13.319-28.264-18.843-46.781-51.005-46.781-87.391 0-19.492 5.197-37.36 14.294-52.954 51.655 63.675 129.3 105.258 216.365 109.807-1.624-7.797-2.599-15.918-2.599-24.04 0-57.828 46.782-104.934 104.934-104.934 30.213 0 57.502 12.67 76.67 33.137 23.715-4.548 46.456-13.32 66.599-25.34-7.798 24.366-24.366 44.833-46.132 57.827 21.117-2.273 41.584-8.122 60.426-16.243-14.292 20.791-32.161 39.308-52.628 54.253z"></path></svg></div></div></div><div class="mx-2 py-4 bg-white"><div class="grid grid-cols-1 md:grid-cols-3 lg:grid-cols-4 gap-5 mx-auto" style="max-width:1100px"><div class=""><div class="mb-4 text-lg font-bold text-site-500">Get involved</div><nav class="flex flex-col gap-2 lg:gap-3"><a href="/contact-us/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Contact us</a><a href="/send-us-your-news/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Send us your news</a><a href="/news/voices/star-witness/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Send us your photos</a><a href="/deliver/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Deliver the Express & Star</a></nav></div><div class=""><div class="mb-4 text-lg font-bold text-site-500">Useful links</div><nav class="flex flex-col gap-2 lg:gap-3"><a href="https://www.mnadigital.co.uk/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">MNA Digital services</a><a href="https://jobs.expressandstar.com/newalert/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Create a job alert</a><a href="https://bookanad.expressandstar.co.uk/selfservice/home" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Book a classified ad</a><a href="https://www.expressandstar.com/newspaper-subscriptions/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Buy a subscription</a><a href="https://www.expressandstar.com/complaints/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Making a complaint</a><a href="https://getapp.expressandstar.com/?ct=es-footer-links-via-instapage" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Get our app</a></nav></div><div class=""><div class="mb-4 text-lg font-bold text-site-500">About the website</div><nav class="flex flex-col gap-2 lg:gap-3"><a href="https://www.expressandstar.com/about-us/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">About us</a><a href="https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/terms-of-website-use/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Terms of website use</a><a href="javascript:window._sp_.gdpr.loadPrivacyManagerModal(896686)" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Cookie policy</a><a href="https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/privacy-policy/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Privacy policy</a><a href="https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/acceptable-use-policy/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Acceptable use policy</a><a href="https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/data-protection-policy/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Data protection policy</a><a href="https://www.expressandstar.com/community-guidelines/" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Community Guidelines</a><a href="https://www.nationalworld.com/modern-slavery-statement" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline">Modern Slavery Statement</a></nav></div><div class="md:hidden lg:block"><div class="mb-4 text-lg font-bold text-site-500">Follow us on</div><nav class="flex flex-col gap-2 lg:gap-3"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/expressandstar" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline"><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" class="text-lg" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M504 256C504 119 393 8 256 8S8 119 8 256c0 123.78 90.69 226.38 209.25 245V327.69h-63V256h63v-54.64c0-62.15 37-96.48 93.67-96.48 27.14 0 55.52 4.84 55.52 4.84v61h-31.28c-30.8 0-40.41 19.12-40.41 38.73V256h68.78l-11 71.69h-57.78V501C413.31 482.38 504 379.78 504 256z"></path></svg>Facebook</a><a href="https://twitter.com/expressandstar" class="flex items-center gap-2 hover:underline"><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 512 512" class="text-lg" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M459.37 151.716c.325 4.548.325 9.097.325 13.645 0 138.72-105.583 298.558-298.558 298.558-59.452 0-114.68-17.219-161.137-47.106 8.447.974 16.568 1.299 25.34 1.299 49.055 0 94.213-16.568 130.274-44.832-46.132-.975-84.792-31.188-98.112-72.772 6.498.974 12.995 1.624 19.818 1.624 9.421 0 18.843-1.3 27.614-3.573-48.081-9.747-84.143-51.98-84.143-102.985v-1.299c13.969 7.797 30.214 12.67 47.431 13.319-28.264-18.843-46.781-51.005-46.781-87.391 0-19.492 5.197-37.36 14.294-52.954 51.655 63.675 129.3 105.258 216.365 109.807-1.624-7.797-2.599-15.918-2.599-24.04 0-57.828 46.782-104.934 104.934-104.934 30.213 0 57.502 12.67 76.67 33.137 23.715-4.548 46.456-13.32 66.599-25.34-7.798 24.366-24.366 44.833-46.132 57.827 21.117-2.273 41.584-8.122 60.426-16.243-14.292 20.791-32.161 39.308-52.628 54.253z"></path></svg>Twitter</a></nav></div></div></div></div><div class="p-2 md:py-3 bg-black text-white text-sm font-bold"><div class="flex flex-nowrap gap-2 items-center mx-auto" style="max-width:1100px"><div class="w-1/2"><a href="#top" class=""><span class="flex flex-nowrap gap-1 items-center"><svg stroke="currentColor" fill="currentColor" stroke-width="0" viewBox="0 0 384 512" height="1em" width="1em" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M214.6 41.4c-12.5-12.5-32.8-12.5-45.3 0l-160 160c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0L160 141.2V448c0 17.7 14.3 32 32 32s32-14.3 32-32V141.2L329.4 246.6c12.5 12.5 32.8 12.5 45.3 0s12.5-32.8 0-45.3l-160-160z"></path></svg> Back to top</span></a></div><div class="w-1/2 text-right"><span class="whitespace-nowrap">© <!-- -->2024<!-- --> <!-- -->Express & Star</span>. <span class="whitespace-nowrap">All rights reserved.</span></div></div></div></div><div id="adSlotSeedTag" class="w-0 h-0"></div><div id="gam-ad-fireplace-1" class="w-0 h-0"></div><div id="gam-ad-onScroll-1" class="w-0 h-0"></div><div id="wallpaper" class="w-0 h-0"></div></footer></div><div class="h-0 overflow-hidden"><div class="viafoura"><div class="hidden"><vf-tray-trigger floating="false"></vf-tray-trigger></div><vf-tray></vf-tray></div></div><div></div><div></div></div><script id="fusion-metadata" type="application/javascript">window.Fusion=window.Fusion||{};Fusion.arcSite="express-and-star";Fusion.contextPath="/pf";Fusion.deployment="214";Fusion.globalContent={"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA","type":"story","headline":"One month for people to surrender zombie knives until its illegal to possess them","subheadline":"There is a month left for people who own zombie knives and machetes to surrender them before it becomes illegal to possess them.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/one-month-for-people-to-surrender-zombie-knives-until-its-illegal-to-possess-them/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true}],"indexImage":{"id":"TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster with one of 31 weapons surrender bins","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[600,432],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=300&height=216"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=600&height=432"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=900&height=648"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=1200&height=864"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[600,450],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/TQ4VWIFLXJAHJPO5N7S5CI7O5E.jpg?auth=e54fb1308fa9a536fab51bf726c2ff5b9566a10286cd97bc22a4ae954acd8853&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T09:09:12Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"metered","socialHeadline":"One month for people to surrender zombie knives until its illegal to possess them","storyImage":null,"promoGallery":[],"promoVideo":null,"authors":[{"id":"MNA_1273","type":"author","slug":"adam-smith","href":"/news/authors/adam-smith/","name":"Adam Smith","image":null,"role":"Reporter","description":"Senior Reporter for the Express & Star."}],"content":[{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-0-95970627","type":"p","content":"West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster supports the new law which starts on Tuesday, September 24. The law, which t<a href=\"https://plus.expressandstar.com/news/crime/2023/08/01/ronans-law-to-ban-machetes-kanda-familys-heartbreaking-interview-with-the-express--star-as-they-call-for-online-weapons-sales-ban\">he family of Wolverhampton murdered schoolboy Ronan Kanda campaigned for</a>, was included in <a href=\"https://plus.expressandstar.com/news/crime/2024/07/17/new-laws-the-result-of-an-eight-year-campaign-to-tackle-the-scourge-of-knife-crime\">the King's Speech</a>."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-1-95970627","type":"safe-html","html":"<div style=\"position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden;\"> <iframe style=\"width:100%;height:100%;position:absolute;left:0px;top:0px;overflow:hidden\" frameborder=\"0\" type=\"text/html\" src=\"https://geo.dailymotion.com/player.html?video=x8rbmwi\" width=\"100%\" height=\"100%\" allowfullscreen title=\"Dailymotion Video Player\" allow=\"web-share\"

\r"},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-2-95970627","type":"p","content":"The new law will also cover their manufacture, importation, supply and sale. However, those owning some knives could be in line for compensation for their destruction."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-3-95970627","type":"p","content":"The PCC wants people to use its 31 weapon surrender bins located across the region, where people can deposit dangerous knives and firearms."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-4-95970627","type":"p","content":"Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “I welcome the outlawing from September 24 of “zombie-style” knives and machetes that are designed solely to cause maximum harm."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-5-PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY","type":"img","image":{"id":"PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Ronan Kanda","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[376,501],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=300&height=400"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=600&height=799"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=900&height=1199"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=1200&height=1599"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[376,282],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=1200&height=900"}]}}}},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-7-95970627","type":"p","content":"“These lethal weapons exploit a loophole in the 2016 definition of what a so-called “zombie” knife is, and it is right that the government has acted to reduce their availability and remove them from our streets. Too many lives, particularly young ones, have been tragically lost or ruined because of these deadly blades."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-8-95970627","type":"p","content":"“I strongly urge people who own these soon to be illegal “zombie-style” knives and machetes to hand them in during the surrender scheme that will run for four weeks. People who choose not to, risk finding themselves on the wrong side of this new law, which carries a possible jail sentence.\""},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-9-95970627","type":"p","content":"He added: “Whilst I back any action that restricts access to knives for illegitimate purposes, it is vital that we also focus on interventions aimed at prevention, early intervention and diversion for people who might otherwise opt to carry a knife. Police and Crime Commissioners are working with local partners across law enforcement, healthcare, and the criminal justice system in line with the government’s Serious Violence Duty, that places responsibilities on certain public bodies to collaborate in tackling the underlying causes of violence."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-10-95970627","type":"p","content":"“PCCs have also been leading on the development and implementation of Violence Reduction Partnerships to address the root causes of serious violence, through multi-agency working and to embed a culture of prevention, early intervention and diversion."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-11-95970627","type":"p","content":"“Currently, there are 20 of these partnerships operating across England and Wales, including here in the West Midlands, and early evidence suggests they are having a meaningful impact in their areas. By bringing together key organisations at a local level to develop a coordinated and strategic response, PCCs are determined to drive down violence, that has devastating consequences for victims, families and local communities.”"}],"template":"default","lastUpdatedAt":null,"stats":{"wordCount":443,"imageCount":1,"galleryCount":1,"videoCount":0,"liveCount":0,"embedCount":1},"gsChannels":["gl_english","gb_safe_from_high","gs_law","gb_arms_high_med","gb_arms_high_med_low","gb_arms_news-ent","gt_negative","gb_crime_edu","gb_crime_high_med_low","gt_negative_sadness"],"_id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA"};Fusion.globalContentConfig={"source":"v2-content-api-story","query":{"uri":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/one-month-for-people-to-surrender-zombie-knives-until-its-illegal-to-possess-them/","url":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/one-month-for-people-to-surrender-zombie-knives-until-its-illegal-to-possess-them/","withGrapeshot":"true","scope":"prod","arc-site":"express-and-star"}};Fusion.lastModified=1724667103768;Fusion.contentCache={"v2-site-service-single-section":{"{\"scope\":\"prod\",\"sectionId\":\"/configuration\"}":{"data":{"id":"/configuration","type":"single-section","name":"Configuration","href":"/configuration/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":"Local news you can trust","logo":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png","type":"image","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1300,291],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=300&height=67"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=600&height=134"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=900&height=201"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=1200&height=269"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1300,975],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=1200&height=900"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null},"plusLogo":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png","type":"image","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1254,263],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=300&height=63"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=600&height=126"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=900&height=189"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=1200&height=252"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1256,942],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=1200&height=900"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null}},"seo":{"title":"Configuration","description":"Configuration"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false,"_id":"/configuration"},"expires":1724667343955,"lastModified":1724667043724}},"v2-site-service-navigation":{"{\"hierarchy\":\"default\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news","type":"navigation-item","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/cost-of-living","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cost of living","href":"/news/cost-of-living/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"navigation-item","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire","type":"navigation-item","name":"Shropshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/albrighton-and-cosford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Albrighton and Cosford","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/albrighton-and-cosford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/newport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Newport","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/newport/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/bridgnorth","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bridgnorth","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/bridgnorth/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/shifnal","type":"navigation-item","name":"Shifnal","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/shifnal/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bhatti-brothers-series","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bhatti Brothers Series","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bhatti-brothers-series/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bilston","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bilston","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bilston/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bushbury","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bushbury","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bushbury/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/compton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Compton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/compton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/fordhouses","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fordhouses","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/fordhouses/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/heath-town","type":"navigation-item","name":"Heath Town","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/heath-town/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Pendeford","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/penn","type":"navigation-item","name":"Penn","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/penn/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/tettenhall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Tettenhall","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/tettenhall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/wednesfield","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wednesfield","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/wednesfield/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/whitmore-reans","type":"navigation-item","name":"Whitmore Reans","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/whitmore-reans/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sandwell","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/cradley-heath","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cradley Heath","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/cradley-heath/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/great-barr","type":"navigation-item","name":"Great Barr","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/great-barr/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/oldbury","type":"navigation-item","name":"Oldbury","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/oldbury/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/rowley-regis","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rowley Regis","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/rowley-regis/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/smethwick","type":"navigation-item","name":"Smethwick","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/smethwick/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/tipton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Tipton","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/tipton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/wednesbury","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wednesbury","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/wednesbury/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/west-bromwich","type":"navigation-item","name":"West Bromwich","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/west-bromwich/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Dudley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/brierley-hill","type":"navigation-item","name":"Brierley Hill","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/brierley-hill/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/coseley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Coseley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/coseley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/cradley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cradley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/cradley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/halesowen","type":"navigation-item","name":"Halesowen","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/halesowen/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/kingswinford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Kingswinford","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/kingswinford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/netherton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Netherton","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/netherton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/sedgley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sedgley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/sedgley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/stourbridge","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stourbridge","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/stourbridge/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/wordsley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wordsley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/wordsley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/aldridge","type":"navigation-item","name":"Aldridge","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/aldridge/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/bloxwich","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bloxwich","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/bloxwich/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/brownhills","type":"navigation-item","name":"Brownhills","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/brownhills/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/darlaston","type":"navigation-item","name":"Darlaston","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/darlaston/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/pelsall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Pelsall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/pelsall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/streetly","type":"navigation-item","name":"Streetly","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/streetly/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/willenhall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Willenhall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/willenhall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"navigation-item","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/burntwood","type":"navigation-item","name":"Burntwood","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/burntwood/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cannock","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock-chase","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cannock Chase","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock-chase/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cheslyn-hay","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cheslyn-hay/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/eccleshall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Eccleshall","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/eccleshall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/hednesford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Hednesford","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/hednesford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/lichfield","type":"navigation-item","name":"Lichfield","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/lichfield/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/penkridge","type":"navigation-item","name":"Penkridge","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/penkridge/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/rugeley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rugeley","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/rugeley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"navigation-item","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stafford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stafford","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stafford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stone","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stone","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stone/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham","type":"navigation-item","name":"Birmingham","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/sutton-coldfield","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sutton Coldfield","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/sutton-coldfield/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/birmingham"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wyre Forest","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/bewdley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bewdley","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/bewdley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/kidderminster","type":"navigation-item","name":"Kidderminster","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/kidderminster/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/stourport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stourport","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/stourport/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]}]},{"id":"/news/crime","type":"navigation-item","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/crime/true-crime","type":"navigation-item","name":"True Crime","href":"/news/crime/true-crime/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/crime"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/politics","type":"navigation-item","name":"Politics","href":"/news/politics/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/politics/ukraine-war","type":"navigation-item","name":"Ukraine war","href":"/news/politics/ukraine-war/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/politics"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/politics/ge2024","type":"navigation-item","name":"General Election 2024","href":"/news/politics/ge2024/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/politics"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/health","type":"navigation-item","name":"Health","href":"/news/health/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/health/coronavirus-covid19","type":"navigation-item","name":"Coronavirus","href":"/news/health/coronavirus-covid19/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/health"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/business","type":"navigation-item","name":"Business","href":"/news/business/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/education","type":"navigation-item","name":"Education","href":"/news/education/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/education/ofsted-reports","type":"navigation-item","name":"Ofsted reports","href":"/news/education/ofsted-reports/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/education"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/education/school-events","type":"navigation-item","name":"School events","href":"/news/education/school-events/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/education"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/voices","type":"navigation-item","name":"Voices","href":"/news/voices/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/voices/star-commment","type":"navigation-item","name":"Star Comment","href":"/news/voices/star-commment/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions","type":"navigation-item","name":"Opinions","href":"/news/voices/opinions/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/peter-rhodes","type":"navigation-item","name":"Peter Rhodes","href":"/news/voices/opinions/peter-rhodes/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/cathy-dobbs","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cathy Dobbs","href":"/news/voices/opinions/cathy-dobbs/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/mark-andrews","type":"navigation-item","name":"Mark Andrews","href":"/news/voices/opinions/mark-andrews/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/toby-neal","type":"navigation-item","name":"Toby Neal","href":"/news/voices/opinions/toby-neal/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"link-UWNLMPDRO5ETNFNJNMYOSOTULQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Peter Rhodes","href":"/news/voices/opinions/peter-rhodes/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-TJAPU3FB6FDOPI377J52IE7ZKA","type":"navigation-item","name":"Mark Andrews","href":"/news/voices/opinions/mark-andrews/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/in-depth","type":"navigation-item","name":"In-depth","href":"/news/voices/in-depth/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/readers-letters","type":"navigation-item","name":"Readers' letters","href":"/news/voices/readers-letters/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/uk-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"UK News","href":"/news/uk-news/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/Features","type":"navigation-item","name":"Features","href":"/news/Features/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/nostalgia/the-toby-neal-collection","type":"navigation-item","name":"The Toby Neal Collection","href":"/news/nostalgia/the-toby-neal-collection/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/sandwell-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sandwell nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/sandwell-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/walsall-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/walsall-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/staffordshire-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Staffordshire nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/staffordshire-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/dudley-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Dudley nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/dudley-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/property","type":"navigation-item","name":"Property","href":"/news/property/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/environment","type":"navigation-item","name":"Environment","href":"/news/environment/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/environment/flooding","type":"navigation-item","name":"Flooding","href":"/news/environment/flooding/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/environment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/transport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Transport","href":"/news/transport/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/motors","type":"navigation-item","name":"Motors","href":"/news/motors/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/motors/features","type":"navigation-item","name":"Features","href":"/news/motors/features/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/motors"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/motors/reviews","type":"navigation-item","name":"Reviews","href":"/news/motors/reviews/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/motors"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/world-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"World News","href":"/news/world-news/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/viral-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"Viral news","href":"/news/viral-news/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/feed-a-family","type":"navigation-item","name":"Feed a Family","href":"/news/feed-a-family/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/featured-articles","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sponsored articles","href":"/news/featured-articles/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football","type":"navigation-item","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/wolves-podcast","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolves podcast","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/wolves-podcast/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/transfer-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolves transfer news","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/transfer-news/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"],"color":"wolves","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion","type":"navigation-item","name":"West Bromwich Albion","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"albion","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/albion-podcast","type":"navigation-item","name":"Albion podcast","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/albion-podcast/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/squad","type":"navigation-item","name":"Squad","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/squad/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/transfer-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"West Brom transfer news","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/transfer-news/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall FC","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"walsall-fc","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/walsall-podcast","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall podcast","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/walsall-podcast/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/walsall-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/squad","type":"navigation-item","name":"Squad","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/squad/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/walsall-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/walsall-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/aston-villa","type":"navigation-item","name":"Aston Villa","href":"/sport/football/aston-villa/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"villa","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/aston-villa/squad","type":"navigation-item","name":"Squad","href":"/sport/football/aston-villa/squad/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/aston-villa"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/aston-villa/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/aston-villa/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/aston-villa"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league","type":"navigation-item","name":"Non league","href":"/sport/football/non-league/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/hednesford-town","type":"navigation-item","name":"Hednesford Town","href":"/sport/football/non-league/hednesford-town/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/rushall-olympic","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rushall Olympic","href":"/sport/football/non-league/rushall-olympic/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/stourbridge-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stourbridge FC","href":"/sport/football/non-league/stourbridge-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/chasetown-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Chasetown FC","href":"/sport/football/non-league/chasetown-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/kidderminster-harriers","type":"navigation-item","name":"Kidderminster Harriers","href":"/sport/football/non-league/kidderminster-harriers/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/stafford-rangers","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stafford Rangers","href":"/sport/football/non-league/stafford-rangers/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/halesowen-town-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Halesowen Town FC","href":"/sport/football/non-league/halesowen-town-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/results","type":"navigation-item","name":"Results","href":"/sport/football/results/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables","type":"navigation-item","name":"Tables","href":"/sport/football/tables/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-championship","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sky Bet Championship","href":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-championship/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/uefa-champions-league-qualifying","type":"navigation-item","name":"UEFA Champions League Qualifying","href":"/sport/football/tables/uefa-champions-league-qualifying/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-one","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sky Bet League One","href":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-one/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup-qualifying","type":"navigation-item","name":"The Emirates FA Cup Qualifying","href":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup-qualifying/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/premier-league","type":"navigation-item","name":"Premier League","href":"/sport/football/tables/premier-league/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/vanarama-national-league","type":"navigation-item","name":"Vanarama National League","href":"/sport/football/tables/vanarama-national-league/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-two","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sky Bet League Two","href":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-two/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/efl-cup","type":"navigation-item","name":"EFL Cup","href":"/sport/football/tables/efl-cup/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup","type":"navigation-item","name":"The Emirates FA Cup","href":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/commonwealthgames","type":"navigation-item","name":"Commonwealth Games","href":"/sport/commonwealthgames/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/olympic-games","type":"navigation-item","name":"Olympic Games","href":"/sport/olympic-games/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/rugby","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rugby","href":"/sport/rugby/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/grassroots","type":"navigation-item","name":"Grassroots","href":"/sport/grassroots/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/cricket","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cricket","href":"/sport/cricket/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/golf","type":"navigation-item","name":"Golf","href":"/sport/golf/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/boxing","type":"navigation-item","name":"Boxing","href":"/sport/boxing/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/speedway","type":"navigation-item","name":"Speedway","href":"/sport/speedway/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/uk-sports","type":"navigation-item","name":"UK & international sports","href":"/sport/uk-sports/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/viral-sports-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"Viral sports news","href":"/sport/viral-sports-news/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/entertainment","type":"navigation-item","name":"Entertainment","href":"/entertainment/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/entertainment/black-country-festival","type":"navigation-item","name":"Black Country Festival","href":"/entertainment/black-country-festival/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/Wolverhampton-Grand-Theatre-125","type":"navigation-item","name":"Grand Archive","href":"/entertainment/Wolverhampton-Grand-Theatre-125/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/features","type":"navigation-item","name":"Features","href":"/entertainment/features/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/music","type":"navigation-item","name":"Music","href":"/entertainment/music/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/dining-out","type":"navigation-item","name":"Dining out","href":"/entertainment/dining-out/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/theatre-and-comedy","type":"navigation-item","name":"Theatre & Comedy","href":"/entertainment/theatre-and-comedy/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/weekend","type":"navigation-item","name":"Weekend","href":"/entertainment/weekend/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/attractions","type":"navigation-item","name":"Attractions","href":"/entertainment/attractions/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/lifestyle","type":"navigation-item","name":"Lifestyle","href":"/entertainment/lifestyle/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/showbiz","type":"navigation-item","name":"Showbiz","href":"/entertainment/showbiz/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/travel","type":"navigation-item","name":"Travel","href":"/entertainment/travel/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/events/search","type":"navigation-item","name":"What's On","href":"/entertainment/events/search/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment","/entertainment/events"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/your-world","type":"navigation-item","name":"Your World","href":"/your-world/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":true,"children":[]},{"id":"link-D6TBURFKIVBHBNV22JAR5XKPGU","type":"navigation-item","name":"Submit Your Story","href":"/your-world/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":true,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667271884,"lastModified":1724666971824},"{\"hierarchy\":\"commercial\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-WVKI72UAYBGKTK7GVYLZ2PROVI","type":"navigation-item","name":"Jobs","href":"https://starjobsearch.co.uk/jobs/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-NVKB7WTFCJAHVPMT23FZLTHFXE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Classifieds","href":"http://classifiedads.expressandstar.co.uk/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-2APFP3MEBBHCJAX2CXDAM4CHS4","type":"navigation-item","name":"Book An Ad","href":"https://bookanad.expressandstar.co.uk/selfservice/home","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-KIVHQHWGSJBRPHWZYTDRLQNDJQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Announcements","href":"https://www.myfamilyannouncements.co.uk/expressandstar","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-LATKD5YCEJETJG4G34YCKSCJSY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Directory","href":"https://directory.expressandstar.co.uk/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667199842,"lastModified":1724666899806},"{\"asSingle\":\"true\",\"hierarchy\":\"default\",\"includeIfNotInNavigation\":\"true\",\"scope\":\"prod\",\"sectionId\":\"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton\"}":{"data":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-navigation-item","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"_id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"},"expires":1724667336031,"lastModified":1724667035977},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-get-involved\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-VMBIJPX3JJB4VLH3VHQOLNIVL4","type":"navigation-item","name":"Contact us","href":"/contact-us/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-WZL6UTQ6XRDRNMMSL46X4L3VTE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Send us your news","href":"/send-us-your-news/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-72MB43672RGP3HGT3CBR2TE7HM","type":"navigation-item","name":"Send us your photos","href":"/news/voices/star-witness/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-IBGKPADRMRGLDKY3SYABKRYR5A","type":"navigation-item","name":"Deliver the Express & Star","href":"/deliver/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667160539,"lastModified":1724666860388},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-useful-links\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-ZE3776WEKVBQJGCCFUM3D55JEQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"MNA Digital services","href":"https://www.mnadigital.co.uk/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-PEOUQDRPMJHB7LDQ2L5YWIYPLI","type":"navigation-item","name":"Create a job alert","href":"https://jobs.expressandstar.com/newalert/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-IGNP4ZKLSNCQNPCAMMHGKK5F54","type":"navigation-item","name":"Book a classified ad","href":"https://bookanad.expressandstar.co.uk/selfservice/home","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-4Y6OHJZC6FFKFE6JIZC7T4X23E","type":"navigation-item","name":"Buy a subscription","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/newspaper-subscriptions/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-XZQEOIQT3ZFWVAIXCSJ57NVQZE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Making a complaint","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/complaints/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-GGTOOSUFYBGMVP7TBDPSFIFRTY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Get our app","href":"https://getapp.expressandstar.com/?ct=es-footer-links-via-instapage","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667343886,"lastModified":1724667043727},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-about-the-website\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-F7OI4IQFQFH6LKSZVTZPZSUQ4Q","type":"navigation-item","name":"About us","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/about-us/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-WJ5D273D35CJ7KYLLA3QRSICZQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Terms of website use","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/terms-of-website-use/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-ATCJGMJMUVDNHF67H46OV4N7Z4","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cookie policy","href":"javascript:window._sp_.gdpr.loadPrivacyManagerModal(896686)","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-43EW3JDMSBGFDOSXPP7SRBWJVY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Privacy policy","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/privacy-policy/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-DBEVSEXZRBHTXLGXNO223VPXIE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Acceptable use policy","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/acceptable-use-policy/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-6NG4K6LZFJC2VPEYEGFXYPI3EU","type":"navigation-item","name":"Data protection policy","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/data-protection-policy/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-K23BVTU3PZFTDOAMMYMT7YTLCQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Community Guidelines","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/community-guidelines/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-C53UFTY2GVDUXDPPMZHQWJWYTY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Modern Slavery Statement","href":"https://www.nationalworld.com/modern-slavery-statement","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667305525,"lastModified":1724667005464},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-follow-us-on\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-WVVJZ5YWFVG23OB3DCPC5VZD4I","type":"navigation-item","name":"Facebook","href":"https://www.facebook.com/expressandstar","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-W2FBBZXYNZBXNHZX2H2BTZABSM","type":"navigation-item","name":"Twitter","href":"https://twitter.com/expressandstar","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667170908,"lastModified":1724666870854}},"v2-content-api-section-stories":{"{\"limit\":5,\"offset\":0,\"scope\":\"prod\",\"sectionId\":\"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton\",\"skippedStoryIds\":\"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA\"}":{"data":{"type":"index-story-list","page":1,"perPage":5,"count":10000,"query":null,"encodedQuery":null,"section":null,"author":null,"list":[{"id":"XTAEMJXWPREJVPKS3XUKDNUYJU","type":"index-story","headline":"Disgust and anger among older people at impending winter fuel allowance cut","subheadline":"The planned cuts around help with winter fuel payments have been met with disgust and anger as the deadline to claim a pension top-up approaches.","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/2024/08/26/disgust-and-anger-among-older-people-at-impending-winter-fuel-allowance-cut/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley","type":"single-section","name":"Dudley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Famed for its medieval history and industrial heritage, Dudley is forging a new future with tourism as its heart. Home to Dudley Castle, the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley canal tunnels, thousands flocked to the town each year. Dudley's historic market place dates back to the 12th century.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/dudley-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Dudley news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across the Dudley borough | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley","type":"single-section","name":"Dudley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Famed for its medieval history and industrial heritage, Dudley is forging a new future with tourism as its heart. Home to Dudley Castle, the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley canal tunnels, thousands flocked to the town each year. Dudley's historic market place dates back to the 12th century.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/dudley-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Dudley news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across the Dudley borough | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell","type":"single-section","name":"Sandwell","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Sandwell is comparatively young, having only been established in 1974, when it brought together the six towns of West Bromwich, Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton and Wednesbury. Its picturesque parkland, Sandwell Valley, is one of its most loved landmarks.","footballClub":{"id":"42","type":"football-club","name":"West Bromwich Albion","shortName":"West Brom","color":"albion"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/sandwell-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Sandwell news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from across the Sandwell borough | West Bromwich, Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The county of Staffordshire stretches from Cheshire, the Derbyshire and to the West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield and Stafford and Cannock Chase are among its most well known areas marrying urban, rural and historic locations.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/staffordshire-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall","type":"single-section","name":"Walsall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Walsall is historically part of Staffordshire but now forms part of the Black Country. Its heritage in saddle and leather making is remembered in the nickname of the town’s football club, Walsall, known as the Saddlers, and for handbags which were a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II. The Arboretum is one of the town’s main visitor attractions.","footballClub":{"id":"67","type":"football-club","name":"Walsall FC","shortName":"Walsall","color":"walsall-fc"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/walsall-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/walsall-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Walsall news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across the Walsall borough | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Marilyn and David Stokes both said they were angry, disappointed and felt let down by the Government","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[5357,4019],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[5356,4017],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:06:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"LXWKPUFDS5ABRLKTUKHNPQAAOI","type":"index-story","headline":"Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves","subheadline":"Wolverhampton was crowned as the second most frustrating city to drive around in the UK in a recent bit of research.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/wolverhampton-crowned-second-most-frustrating-city-to-drive-around-uk--find-out-what-we-thought-when-we-tested-the-roads-ourselves/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/video","type":"single-section","name":"Video","href":"/video/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Video","description":"Video"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"We drove around one of the UK's 'most frustrating' roads, here's what we thought","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:05:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"3MO274QVSBDSJICS2BVWIAV7YM","type":"index-story","headline":"'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections","subheadline":"A giant solar farm capable of supplying electricity to 13,000 homes is set to be built on 143 acres of greenbelt farmland just outside Wolverhampton.","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/2024/08/26/very-special-circumstances-mean-giant-solar-farm-will-be-built-in-green-belt-despite-objections/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The county of Staffordshire stretches from Cheshire, the Derbyshire and to the West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield and Stafford and Cannock Chase are among its most well known areas marrying urban, rural and historic locations.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/staffordshire-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford","type":"single-section","name":"Pendeford","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Pendeford’s history dates back at least to the creation of the Domesday Book. During the Second World War, Pendeford Airfield was an important training base for pilots. Pendeford grew thanks to new housing estates created from the 1970s. Recently it has been linked with the major business development, the i54, which is home to a Jaguar Land Rover plant.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Pendeford news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Pendeford | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/environment","type":"single-section","name":"Environment","href":"/news/environment/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Environment","description":"Environment stories from the Express & Star, covering environmental and green issues, climate change/crisis and veganism among others."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"This field off Lawn Lane is one of four taht are set to be converted into a solar farm","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[983,739],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=226"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=451"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=677"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=902"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[984,738],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:04:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"BPIO6M3V75EYDPWUX5C2WUZ2PI","type":"index-story","headline":"'I'm sure it's a nice town' – Chelsea star Noni Madueke apologises after insulting Wolverhampton","subheadline":"Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has apologised after posting an insulting social media post about Wolverhampton ahead of Sunday's game with Wolves.","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-deletes-controversial-social-media-post-ahead-of-wolves-game/","primarySection":{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport/football","type":"single-section","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest football news | Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Villa and more","description":"The latest news, match reports, videos and analysis from Premier League to non-league football teams across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands sport news","description":"The latest sports news, match reports, videos and analysis from across the West Midlands."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport - Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/sport/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Sport - Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true}],"indexImage":{"id":"3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Noni Madueke (Getty)","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[833,625],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[832,624],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-25T11:14:11Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"metered"},{"id":"IP2FOECRANFLLAZ6I4E3MFSNCY","type":"index-story","headline":"Tributes to 'loving son, brother, and dear friend' killed in Wolverhampton hit-and-run as fundraiser launched","subheadline":"A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a funeral following the tragic hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/25/tributes-to-loving-son-brother-and-dear-friend-killed-in-wolverhampton-hit-and-run-as-fundraiser-launched/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Ryan Griffiths, 29, sadly died as the result of being struck by a car","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[673,506],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=300&height=226"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=600&height=451"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=900&height=677"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=1200&height=902"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[672,504],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-25T10:04:10Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"metered"}],"hasMore":true,"_id":"27a26105ab56fc0f4af0c7c718aea5e71c361737c0db29a9bba5de41088be87e"},"expires":1724667403670,"lastModified":1724667103269}},"v2-middleman-most-read":{"{\"limit\":5,\"timeRange\":\"\"}":{"data":{"type":"index-story-list","page":1,"perPage":5,"count":5,"query":null,"encodedQuery":null,"section":null,"author":null,"list":[{"id":"KANPKTOAUNB3ZCVIEWWVXVVVCA","type":"index-story","headline":"Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea as one player is marked 2/10","subheadline":"Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the 6-2 defeat to Chelsea.","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/26/liam-keens-wolves-player-ratings-v-chelsea-as-one-player-is-marked-210/","primarySection":{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport/football","type":"single-section","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest football news | Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Villa and more","description":"The latest news, match reports, videos and analysis from Premier League to non-league football teams across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands sport news","description":"The latest sports news, match reports, videos and analysis from across the West Midlands."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport - Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/sport/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Sport - Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Rayan Ait-Nouri (Getty)","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[841,631],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[840,630],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T04:46:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"BPIO6M3V75EYDPWUX5C2WUZ2PI","type":"index-story","headline":"'I'm sure it's a nice town' – Chelsea star Noni Madueke apologises after insulting Wolverhampton","subheadline":"Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has apologised after posting an insulting social media post about Wolverhampton ahead of Sunday's game with Wolves.","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-deletes-controversial-social-media-post-ahead-of-wolves-game/","primarySection":{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport/football","type":"single-section","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest football news | Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Villa and more","description":"The latest news, match reports, videos and analysis from Premier League to non-league football teams across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands sport news","description":"The latest sports news, match reports, videos and analysis from across the West Midlands."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport - Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/sport/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Sport - Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true}],"indexImage":{"id":"3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Noni Madueke (Getty)","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[833,625],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[832,624],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-25T11:14:11Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"metered"},{"id":"SP3VJ2QENNEX7GZZQKJ2DL3SNI","type":"index-story","headline":"Four attempted murder arrests after man hurt in early-hours stabbing","subheadline":"Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously hurt in a stabbing on a city street.","href":"/news/crime/2024/08/24/four-attempted-murder-arrests-after-man-hurt-in-early-hours-stabbing/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham","type":"single-section","name":"Birmingham","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"2","type":"football-club","name":"Aston Villa","shortName":"Villa","color":"villa"},"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Birmingham was a mere market town before the industrial revolution created a powerhouse. Now Birmingham is the UK’s second city and has undergone major redevelopment in recent years. The Bullring shopping centre, the Library of Birmingham, Symphony Hall, Grand Central and New Street Station are among its best known landmarks.","footballClub":{"id":"2","type":"football-club","name":"Aston Villa","shortName":"Villa","color":"villa"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/aston-villa","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/birmingham-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Birmingham news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from the UK's second city | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/aston-villa"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"A man was hurt in the stabbing on Dudley Road, at its junction with Bellefield Road, Birmingham. Photo: Google","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[865,648],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=600&height=449"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=900&height=674"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=1200&height=899"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[864,648],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-24T12:05:10Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"metered"},{"id":"LXWKPUFDS5ABRLKTUKHNPQAAOI","type":"index-story","headline":"Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves","subheadline":"Wolverhampton was crowned as the second most frustrating city to drive around in the UK in a recent bit of research.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/wolverhampton-crowned-second-most-frustrating-city-to-drive-around-uk--find-out-what-we-thought-when-we-tested-the-roads-ourselves/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/video","type":"single-section","name":"Video","href":"/video/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Video","description":"Video"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"We drove around one of the UK's 'most frustrating' roads, here's what we thought","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:05:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"3MO274QVSBDSJICS2BVWIAV7YM","type":"index-story","headline":"'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections","subheadline":"A giant solar farm capable of supplying electricity to 13,000 homes is set to be built on 143 acres of greenbelt farmland just outside Wolverhampton.","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/2024/08/26/very-special-circumstances-mean-giant-solar-farm-will-be-built-in-green-belt-despite-objections/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The county of Staffordshire stretches from Cheshire, the Derbyshire and to the West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield and Stafford and Cannock Chase are among its most well known areas marrying urban, rural and historic locations.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/staffordshire-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford","type":"single-section","name":"Pendeford","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Pendeford’s history dates back at least to the creation of the Domesday Book. During the Second World War, Pendeford Airfield was an important training base for pilots. Pendeford grew thanks to new housing estates created from the 1970s. Recently it has been linked with the major business development, the i54, which is home to a Jaguar Land Rover plant.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Pendeford news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Pendeford | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/environment","type":"single-section","name":"Environment","href":"/news/environment/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Environment","description":"Environment stories from the Express & Star, covering environmental and green issues, climate change/crisis and veganism among others."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"This field off Lawn Lane is one of four taht are set to be converted into a solar farm","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[983,739],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=226"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=451"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=677"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=902"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[984,738],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:04:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"plus"}],"hasMore":false,"_id":"8cf9024831893b0514fee8fbc82e540fd5ea4915093b50c52e79b263635bf6b5"},"expires":1724667307303,"lastModified":1724667006812}},"v2-resizer-image-by-src":{"{\"scope\":\"prod\",\"src\":\"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png\"}":{"data":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png","type":"image","srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1254,1196],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/LUWMwb_0_Ye_rumS1uumMz80p9M=/300x286/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/idmHuiiH377sAsTEFMBGqrN3LIA=/600x572/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/PMv-RN7qspQlpBwPJR45rnygnMo=/900x858/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/BYMDV5lfs-Ujy3FqBy8VGM8LmfA=/1200x1144/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1256,942],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/lsu2HvYq-k4_K6lDaQpJV3Rkcqs=/300x225/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/ibVpBXfb6Kb0_7up0l6galfUU_w=/600x450/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/wc7Ge4rH5r3oIH49oYzqSAweAE4=/900x675/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/MM762mNPjtWVU-DLEGVtXfF6Txw=/1200x900/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null,"_id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},"expires":1724667329252,"lastModified":1724667029227},"{\"scope\":\"prod\",\"src\":\"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png\"}":{"data":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png","type":"image","srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1254,1196],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/Tznd-tla4L29r7xT5yfrGr5xE0w=/300x286/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/270xY7udX-2LIPreAhp2V_MZrvU=/600x572/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/HbJCFVsTyT9ERq5G00Tbl0J-5dQ=/900x858/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/k28G2J0JK81miQPbAP-ue1j3DHs=/1200x1144/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1256,942],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/ig7bF_x4H-jfdfai4Qb72Rz_IDM=/300x225/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/9Xb21efi_OPJV9oZ0UpwwDBVFGw=/600x450/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/vhYsbX4uV9SEtdCVJWzC2P0xhHQ=/900x675/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/SglnVERcAXJ7TOA-ys72M7H6QMQ=/1200x900/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null,"_id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},"expires":1724667260406,"lastModified":1724666960388}}};Fusion.layout="v2-default";Fusion.metas={"twitter:card":{"value":"summary","html":true}};Fusion.outputType="default";Fusion.template="template/tY5ECsXgg1HXfRSt";Fusion.tree={"collection":"layouts","type":"v2-default","props":{"collection":"layouts","type":"v2-default","id":"v2-default","childProps":[{"collection":"sections","id":0},{"collection":"sections","id":1},{"collection":"sections","id":2}]},"children":[{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":0},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"section/header","props":{"collection":"features","type":"section/header","id":"f0fG0mNRKlqUG2i9","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"mainNavigationConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"default","scope":"prod"}},"commercialNavigationConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"commercial","scope":"prod"}},"logoSrc":"BRAND","slogan":"Local news you can trust","configurationSectionConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-single-section","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/configuration","scope":"prod"}}},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":1},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fXKlpikJ5Q8gm","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"topLeaderboard"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fYgu8Uf0do4qb","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"mobileLeaderboard"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","id":"c0fINVulrXP8H2pe","customFields":{"layout":"GRID{\"columnsLg\": 12, \"gap\": 4, \"gapLg\": 0}

-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 7, \"paddingRightLg\": 4}

--GRID[main]{\"gap\": 4}

-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 5, \"paddingLeftLg\": 4, \"borderLeftLg\": true}

--GRID[side]{\"gap\": 4}"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"story/single","props":{"collection":"features","type":"story/single","id":"f0fFOVjGIHeWG21Q","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"injectExtras":true,"loginIssuesHref":"/having-problems-staying-logged-in/","pianoSelector":"#piano-lock","dailyMotionPlayerId":"xk4uv"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"main"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/taboola","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/taboola","id":"f0fsDbiaa2DlH21l","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"mode":"thumbnails-e","placement":"Below Article Thumbnails","context":"pwall"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"main","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"comments/viafoura-conversations","props":{"collection":"features","type":"comments/viafoura-conversations","id":"f0fCARPlHqNmH2UR","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{"slot":"main","wrapInGridItem":true,"id":"viafoura-comments-container"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fa3ttrVdAm6iP","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"aboveMobileDoubleMpu"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","id":"f0f9u2XnVt1oH2Av","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"title":"Similar stories"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/grid-list","props":{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/grid-list","id":"f0fFFM9bxiIoH236","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"storiesConfig":{"contentService":"v2-content-api-section-stories","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","limit":5,"offset":0,"scope":"prod","skippedStoryIds":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA"}},"style":"left-image-card","color":"news"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","id":"f0fL0S5TCpIqH2TY","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0faYTeAgJ9rH254","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"mpu"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","id":"f0faoibxlJRrH2CA","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0faoibxlJRrH2CA"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","id":"f0fD8OC8fFcsH2mN","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"title":"Most popular","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fD8OC8fFcsH2mN"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/numbered-list","props":{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/numbered-list","id":"f0fwTg2dfJCsH2OY","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"storiesConfig":{"contentService":"v2-middleman-most-read","contentConfigValues":{"limit":5,"timeRange":""}},"color":"news"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","id":"c0feSjGEof032oD","customFields":{"layout":"GRID{\"columnsLg\": 12, \"gap\": 4, \"gapLg\": 0}

-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 7, \"paddingRightLg\": 4}

--GRID[main]{\"gap\": 4}

-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 5, \"paddingLeftLg\": 4}

--GRID[side]{\"gap\": 4}"},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fqlr1V0DgG2zl","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"mpu"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"main"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":2},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"section/footer","props":{"collection":"features","type":"section/footer","id":"f0f4oqsCQDWUG2q7","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"getInvolvedLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-get-involved","scope":"prod"}},"usefulLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-useful-links","scope":"prod"}},"aboutTheWebsiteLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-about-the-website","scope":"prod"}},"socialLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-follow-us-on","scope":"prod"}},"logoSrc":"BRAND","configurationSectionConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-single-section","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/configuration","scope":"prod"}}},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0f2rzVbU5NN6bB","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"seedTag"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/link-to-plus","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/link-to-plus","id":"f0f7TTwOFsjKp4","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"configurationSectionConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-single-section","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/configuration","scope":"prod"}},"imageConfigEs":{"contentService":"v2-resizer-image-by-src","contentConfigValues":{"src":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png","scope":"prod"}},"imageConfigSs":{"contentService":"v2-resizer-image-by-src","contentConfigValues":{"src":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png","scope":"prod"}},"title":"Hi there,You're a Plus member.","text":"This means you can use ourinstead of browsing here.



Trust us, it's much better.



Click the button below and you'll be redirected to the Plus website."},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0f9kBS5x7Ns1Jd","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"fireplace"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0ftDCAnNcArIH","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"onScroll","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0ftDCAnNcArIH"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fnMs8WN9743xy","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"wallpaper","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fnMs8WN9743xy"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;