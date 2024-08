One month for people to surrender zombie knives until its illegal to possess them

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster supports the new law which starts on Tuesday, September 24. The law, which the family of Wolverhampton murdered schoolboy Ronan Kanda campaigned for, was included in the King's Speech.

The new law will also cover their manufacture, importation, supply and sale. However, those owning some knives could be in line for compensation for their destruction.

The PCC wants people to use its 31 weapon surrender bins located across the region, where people can deposit dangerous knives and firearms.

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “I welcome the outlawing from September 24 of “zombie-style” knives and machetes that are designed solely to cause maximum harm.

Ronan Kanda

“These lethal weapons exploit a loophole in the 2016 definition of what a so-called “zombie” knife is, and it is right that the government has acted to reduce their availability and remove them from our streets. Too many lives, particularly young ones, have been tragically lost or ruined because of these deadly blades.

“I strongly urge people who own these soon to be illegal “zombie-style” knives and machetes to hand them in during the surrender scheme that will run for four weeks. People who choose not to, risk finding themselves on the wrong side of this new law, which carries a possible jail sentence."

He added: “Whilst I back any action that restricts access to knives for illegitimate purposes, it is vital that we also focus on interventions aimed at prevention, early intervention and diversion for people who might otherwise opt to carry a knife. Police and Crime Commissioners are working with local partners across law enforcement, healthcare, and the criminal justice system in line with the government’s Serious Violence Duty, that places responsibilities on certain public bodies to collaborate in tackling the underlying causes of violence.

“PCCs have also been leading on the development and implementation of Violence Reduction Partnerships to address the root causes of serious violence, through multi-agency working and to embed a culture of prevention, early intervention and diversion.

“Currently, there are 20 of these partnerships operating across England and Wales, including here in the West Midlands, and early evidence suggests they are having a meaningful impact in their areas. By bringing together key organisations at a local level to develop a coordinated and strategic response, PCCs are determined to drive down violence, that has devastating consequences for victims, families and local communities.”