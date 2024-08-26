One month for people to surrender zombie knives until its illegal to possess them
There is a month left for people who own zombie knives and machetes to surrender them before it becomes illegal to possess them.
By Adam Smith
Published
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster supports the new law which starts on Tuesday, September 24. The law, which the family of Wolverhampton murdered schoolboy Ronan Kanda campaigned for, was included in the King's Speech.
\r"},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-2-95970627","type":"p","content":"The new law will also cover their manufacture, importation, supply and sale. However, those owning some knives could be in line for compensation for their destruction."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-3-95970627","type":"p","content":"The PCC wants people to use its 31 weapon surrender bins located across the region, where people can deposit dangerous knives and firearms."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-4-95970627","type":"p","content":"Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “I welcome the outlawing from September 24 of “zombie-style” knives and machetes that are designed solely to cause maximum harm."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-5-PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY","type":"img","image":{"id":"PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Ronan Kanda","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[376,501],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=300&height=400"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=600&height=799"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=900&height=1199"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=1200&height=1599"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[376,282],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/PFEKXFIG45GBPEZO3Q3AFFA2XY.jpg?auth=67b026cd7f47a9b5759c9bedbcf315af14ed6bbd2a14c2797f2ee9f35192430b&width=1200&height=900"}]}}}},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-7-95970627","type":"p","content":"“These lethal weapons exploit a loophole in the 2016 definition of what a so-called “zombie” knife is, and it is right that the government has acted to reduce their availability and remove them from our streets. Too many lives, particularly young ones, have been tragically lost or ruined because of these deadly blades."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-8-95970627","type":"p","content":"“I strongly urge people who own these soon to be illegal “zombie-style” knives and machetes to hand them in during the surrender scheme that will run for four weeks. People who choose not to, risk finding themselves on the wrong side of this new law, which carries a possible jail sentence.\""},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-9-95970627","type":"p","content":"He added: “Whilst I back any action that restricts access to knives for illegitimate purposes, it is vital that we also focus on interventions aimed at prevention, early intervention and diversion for people who might otherwise opt to carry a knife. Police and Crime Commissioners are working with local partners across law enforcement, healthcare, and the criminal justice system in line with the government’s Serious Violence Duty, that places responsibilities on certain public bodies to collaborate in tackling the underlying causes of violence."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-10-95970627","type":"p","content":"“PCCs have also been leading on the development and implementation of Violence Reduction Partnerships to address the root causes of serious violence, through multi-agency working and to embed a culture of prevention, early intervention and diversion."},{"id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA-11-95970627","type":"p","content":"“Currently, there are 20 of these partnerships operating across England and Wales, including here in the West Midlands, and early evidence suggests they are having a meaningful impact in their areas. By bringing together key organisations at a local level to develop a coordinated and strategic response, PCCs are determined to drive down violence, that has devastating consequences for victims, families and local communities.”"}],"template":"default","lastUpdatedAt":null,"stats":{"wordCount":443,"imageCount":1,"galleryCount":1,"videoCount":0,"liveCount":0,"embedCount":1},"gsChannels":["gl_english","gb_safe_from_high","gs_law","gb_arms_high_med","gb_arms_high_med_low","gb_arms_news-ent","gt_negative","gb_crime_edu","gb_crime_high_med_low","gt_negative_sadness"],"_id":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA"};Fusion.globalContentConfig={"source":"v2-content-api-story","query":{"uri":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/one-month-for-people-to-surrender-zombie-knives-until-its-illegal-to-possess-them/","url":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/one-month-for-people-to-surrender-zombie-knives-until-its-illegal-to-possess-them/","withGrapeshot":"true","scope":"prod","arc-site":"express-and-star"}};Fusion.lastModified=1724667103768;Fusion.contentCache={"v2-site-service-single-section":{"{\"scope\":\"prod\",\"sectionId\":\"/configuration\"}":{"data":{"id":"/configuration","type":"single-section","name":"Configuration","href":"/configuration/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":"Local news you can trust","logo":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png","type":"image","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1300,291],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=300&height=67"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=600&height=134"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=900&height=201"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=1200&height=269"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1300,975],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/RQ4RHV3XXJE7RPNMII7RZR5K5Y.png?auth=de2dc93e00dbb6bbf07ce42aa111b9cd169b12dc0fa52743a0650ce1166d4c1b&width=1200&height=900"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null},"plusLogo":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png","type":"image","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1254,263],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=300&height=63"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=600&height=126"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=900&height=189"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=1200&height=252"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1256,942],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/SP7M54BUCJCRZCBMS3CSUVPQFQ.png?auth=a44ef57bd2a6a24d123afdde681cb5f23eed3b4729544a9f3ee7066c6a71c42b&width=1200&height=900"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null}},"seo":{"title":"Configuration","description":"Configuration"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false,"_id":"/configuration"},"expires":1724667343955,"lastModified":1724667043724}},"v2-site-service-navigation":{"{\"hierarchy\":\"default\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news","type":"navigation-item","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/cost-of-living","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cost of living","href":"/news/cost-of-living/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"navigation-item","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire","type":"navigation-item","name":"Shropshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/albrighton-and-cosford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Albrighton and Cosford","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/albrighton-and-cosford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/newport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Newport","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/newport/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/bridgnorth","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bridgnorth","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/bridgnorth/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/shifnal","type":"navigation-item","name":"Shifnal","href":"/news/local-hubs/shropshire/shifnal/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/shropshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bhatti-brothers-series","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bhatti Brothers Series","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bhatti-brothers-series/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bilston","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bilston","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bilston/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bushbury","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bushbury","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/bushbury/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/compton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Compton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/compton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/fordhouses","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fordhouses","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/fordhouses/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/heath-town","type":"navigation-item","name":"Heath Town","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/heath-town/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Pendeford","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/penn","type":"navigation-item","name":"Penn","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/penn/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/tettenhall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Tettenhall","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/tettenhall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/wednesfield","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wednesfield","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/wednesfield/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/whitmore-reans","type":"navigation-item","name":"Whitmore Reans","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/whitmore-reans/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sandwell","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/cradley-heath","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cradley Heath","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/cradley-heath/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/great-barr","type":"navigation-item","name":"Great Barr","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/great-barr/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/oldbury","type":"navigation-item","name":"Oldbury","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/oldbury/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/rowley-regis","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rowley Regis","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/rowley-regis/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/smethwick","type":"navigation-item","name":"Smethwick","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/smethwick/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/tipton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Tipton","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/tipton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/wednesbury","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wednesbury","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/wednesbury/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/west-bromwich","type":"navigation-item","name":"West Bromwich","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/west-bromwich/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/sandwell"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Dudley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/brierley-hill","type":"navigation-item","name":"Brierley Hill","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/brierley-hill/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/coseley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Coseley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/coseley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/cradley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cradley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/cradley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/halesowen","type":"navigation-item","name":"Halesowen","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/halesowen/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/kingswinford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Kingswinford","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/kingswinford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/netherton","type":"navigation-item","name":"Netherton","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/netherton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/sedgley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sedgley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/sedgley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/stourbridge","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stourbridge","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/stourbridge/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/wordsley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wordsley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/wordsley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/dudley"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/aldridge","type":"navigation-item","name":"Aldridge","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/aldridge/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/bloxwich","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bloxwich","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/bloxwich/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/brownhills","type":"navigation-item","name":"Brownhills","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/brownhills/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/darlaston","type":"navigation-item","name":"Darlaston","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/darlaston/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/pelsall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Pelsall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/pelsall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/streetly","type":"navigation-item","name":"Streetly","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/streetly/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/willenhall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Willenhall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/willenhall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/walsall"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"navigation-item","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/burntwood","type":"navigation-item","name":"Burntwood","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/burntwood/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cannock","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock-chase","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cannock Chase","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cannock-chase/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cheslyn-hay","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/cheslyn-hay/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/eccleshall","type":"navigation-item","name":"Eccleshall","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/eccleshall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/hednesford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Hednesford","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/hednesford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/lichfield","type":"navigation-item","name":"Lichfield","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/lichfield/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/penkridge","type":"navigation-item","name":"Penkridge","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/penkridge/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/rugeley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rugeley","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/rugeley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"navigation-item","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stafford","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stafford","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stafford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stone","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stone","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/stone/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham","type":"navigation-item","name":"Birmingham","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/sutton-coldfield","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sutton Coldfield","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/sutton-coldfield/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/birmingham"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wyre Forest","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/bewdley","type":"navigation-item","name":"Bewdley","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/bewdley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/kidderminster","type":"navigation-item","name":"Kidderminster","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/kidderminster/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/stourport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stourport","href":"/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest/stourport/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wyre-forest"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]}]},{"id":"/news/crime","type":"navigation-item","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/crime/true-crime","type":"navigation-item","name":"True Crime","href":"/news/crime/true-crime/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/crime"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/politics","type":"navigation-item","name":"Politics","href":"/news/politics/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/politics/ukraine-war","type":"navigation-item","name":"Ukraine war","href":"/news/politics/ukraine-war/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/politics"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/politics/ge2024","type":"navigation-item","name":"General Election 2024","href":"/news/politics/ge2024/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/politics"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/health","type":"navigation-item","name":"Health","href":"/news/health/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/health/coronavirus-covid19","type":"navigation-item","name":"Coronavirus","href":"/news/health/coronavirus-covid19/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/health"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/business","type":"navigation-item","name":"Business","href":"/news/business/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/education","type":"navigation-item","name":"Education","href":"/news/education/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/education/ofsted-reports","type":"navigation-item","name":"Ofsted reports","href":"/news/education/ofsted-reports/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/education"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/education/school-events","type":"navigation-item","name":"School events","href":"/news/education/school-events/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/education"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/voices","type":"navigation-item","name":"Voices","href":"/news/voices/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/voices/star-commment","type":"navigation-item","name":"Star Comment","href":"/news/voices/star-commment/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions","type":"navigation-item","name":"Opinions","href":"/news/voices/opinions/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/peter-rhodes","type":"navigation-item","name":"Peter Rhodes","href":"/news/voices/opinions/peter-rhodes/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/cathy-dobbs","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cathy Dobbs","href":"/news/voices/opinions/cathy-dobbs/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/mark-andrews","type":"navigation-item","name":"Mark Andrews","href":"/news/voices/opinions/mark-andrews/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/opinions/toby-neal","type":"navigation-item","name":"Toby Neal","href":"/news/voices/opinions/toby-neal/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices","/news/voices/opinions"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"link-UWNLMPDRO5ETNFNJNMYOSOTULQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Peter Rhodes","href":"/news/voices/opinions/peter-rhodes/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-TJAPU3FB6FDOPI377J52IE7ZKA","type":"navigation-item","name":"Mark Andrews","href":"/news/voices/opinions/mark-andrews/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/in-depth","type":"navigation-item","name":"In-depth","href":"/news/voices/in-depth/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/voices/readers-letters","type":"navigation-item","name":"Readers' letters","href":"/news/voices/readers-letters/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/voices"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/uk-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"UK News","href":"/news/uk-news/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/Features","type":"navigation-item","name":"Features","href":"/news/Features/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/nostalgia/the-toby-neal-collection","type":"navigation-item","name":"The Toby Neal Collection","href":"/news/nostalgia/the-toby-neal-collection/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/sandwell-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sandwell nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/sandwell-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/walsall-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/walsall-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/staffordshire-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Staffordshire nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/staffordshire-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/nostalgia/dudley-nostalgia","type":"navigation-item","name":"Dudley nostalgia","href":"/news/nostalgia/dudley-nostalgia/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/nostalgia"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/property","type":"navigation-item","name":"Property","href":"/news/property/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/environment","type":"navigation-item","name":"Environment","href":"/news/environment/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/environment/flooding","type":"navigation-item","name":"Flooding","href":"/news/environment/flooding/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/environment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/transport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Transport","href":"/news/transport/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/motors","type":"navigation-item","name":"Motors","href":"/news/motors/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/news/motors/features","type":"navigation-item","name":"Features","href":"/news/motors/features/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/motors"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/motors/reviews","type":"navigation-item","name":"Reviews","href":"/news/motors/reviews/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/motors"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/news/world-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"World News","href":"/news/world-news/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/viral-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"Viral news","href":"/news/viral-news/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/feed-a-family","type":"navigation-item","name":"Feed a Family","href":"/news/feed-a-family/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/news/featured-articles","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sponsored articles","href":"/news/featured-articles/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football","type":"navigation-item","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/wolves-podcast","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolves podcast","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/wolves-podcast/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/transfer-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"Wolves transfer news","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/transfer-news/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"],"color":"wolves","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion","type":"navigation-item","name":"West Bromwich Albion","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"albion","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/albion-podcast","type":"navigation-item","name":"Albion podcast","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/albion-podcast/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/squad","type":"navigation-item","name":"Squad","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/squad/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/transfer-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"West Brom transfer news","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/transfer-news/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall FC","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"walsall-fc","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/walsall-podcast","type":"navigation-item","name":"Walsall podcast","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/walsall-podcast/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/walsall-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/squad","type":"navigation-item","name":"Squad","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/squad/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/walsall-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/walsall-fc/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/walsall-fc"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/aston-villa","type":"navigation-item","name":"Aston Villa","href":"/sport/football/aston-villa/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"villa","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/aston-villa/squad","type":"navigation-item","name":"Squad","href":"/sport/football/aston-villa/squad/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/aston-villa"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/aston-villa/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/aston-villa/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/aston-villa"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league","type":"navigation-item","name":"Non league","href":"/sport/football/non-league/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/hednesford-town","type":"navigation-item","name":"Hednesford Town","href":"/sport/football/non-league/hednesford-town/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/rushall-olympic","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rushall Olympic","href":"/sport/football/non-league/rushall-olympic/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/stourbridge-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stourbridge FC","href":"/sport/football/non-league/stourbridge-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/chasetown-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Chasetown FC","href":"/sport/football/non-league/chasetown-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/kidderminster-harriers","type":"navigation-item","name":"Kidderminster Harriers","href":"/sport/football/non-league/kidderminster-harriers/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/stafford-rangers","type":"navigation-item","name":"Stafford Rangers","href":"/sport/football/non-league/stafford-rangers/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/non-league/halesowen-town-fc","type":"navigation-item","name":"Halesowen Town FC","href":"/sport/football/non-league/halesowen-town-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/non-league"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/results","type":"navigation-item","name":"Results","href":"/sport/football/results/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables","type":"navigation-item","name":"Tables","href":"/sport/football/tables/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-championship","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sky Bet Championship","href":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-championship/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/uefa-champions-league-qualifying","type":"navigation-item","name":"UEFA Champions League Qualifying","href":"/sport/football/tables/uefa-champions-league-qualifying/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-one","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sky Bet League One","href":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-one/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup-qualifying","type":"navigation-item","name":"The Emirates FA Cup Qualifying","href":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup-qualifying/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/premier-league","type":"navigation-item","name":"Premier League","href":"/sport/football/tables/premier-league/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/vanarama-national-league","type":"navigation-item","name":"Vanarama National League","href":"/sport/football/tables/vanarama-national-league/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-two","type":"navigation-item","name":"Sky Bet League Two","href":"/sport/football/tables/sky-bet-league-two/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/efl-cup","type":"navigation-item","name":"EFL Cup","href":"/sport/football/tables/efl-cup/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup","type":"navigation-item","name":"The Emirates FA Cup","href":"/sport/football/tables/emirates-fa-cup/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football","/sport/football/tables"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/football/fixtures","type":"navigation-item","name":"Fixtures","href":"/sport/football/fixtures/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/sport/commonwealthgames","type":"navigation-item","name":"Commonwealth Games","href":"/sport/commonwealthgames/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/olympic-games","type":"navigation-item","name":"Olympic Games","href":"/sport/olympic-games/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/rugby","type":"navigation-item","name":"Rugby","href":"/sport/rugby/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/grassroots","type":"navigation-item","name":"Grassroots","href":"/sport/grassroots/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/cricket","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cricket","href":"/sport/cricket/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/golf","type":"navigation-item","name":"Golf","href":"/sport/golf/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/boxing","type":"navigation-item","name":"Boxing","href":"/sport/boxing/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/speedway","type":"navigation-item","name":"Speedway","href":"/sport/speedway/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/uk-sports","type":"navigation-item","name":"UK & international sports","href":"/sport/uk-sports/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/sport/viral-sports-news","type":"navigation-item","name":"Viral sports news","href":"/sport/viral-sports-news/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/entertainment","type":"navigation-item","name":"Entertainment","href":"/entertainment/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"/entertainment/black-country-festival","type":"navigation-item","name":"Black Country Festival","href":"/entertainment/black-country-festival/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/Wolverhampton-Grand-Theatre-125","type":"navigation-item","name":"Grand Archive","href":"/entertainment/Wolverhampton-Grand-Theatre-125/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/features","type":"navigation-item","name":"Features","href":"/entertainment/features/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/music","type":"navigation-item","name":"Music","href":"/entertainment/music/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/dining-out","type":"navigation-item","name":"Dining out","href":"/entertainment/dining-out/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/theatre-and-comedy","type":"navigation-item","name":"Theatre & Comedy","href":"/entertainment/theatre-and-comedy/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/weekend","type":"navigation-item","name":"Weekend","href":"/entertainment/weekend/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/attractions","type":"navigation-item","name":"Attractions","href":"/entertainment/attractions/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/lifestyle","type":"navigation-item","name":"Lifestyle","href":"/entertainment/lifestyle/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/showbiz","type":"navigation-item","name":"Showbiz","href":"/entertainment/showbiz/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/travel","type":"navigation-item","name":"Travel","href":"/entertainment/travel/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment"],"color":null,"isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"/entertainment/events/search","type":"navigation-item","name":"What's On","href":"/entertainment/events/search/","ancestorIds":["/entertainment","/entertainment/events"],"color":"entertainment","isPromoted":false,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}]},{"id":"/your-world","type":"navigation-item","name":"Your World","href":"/your-world/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":true,"children":[]},{"id":"link-D6TBURFKIVBHBNV22JAR5XKPGU","type":"navigation-item","name":"Submit Your Story","href":"/your-world/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":true,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667271884,"lastModified":1724666971824},"{\"hierarchy\":\"commercial\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-WVKI72UAYBGKTK7GVYLZ2PROVI","type":"navigation-item","name":"Jobs","href":"https://starjobsearch.co.uk/jobs/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-NVKB7WTFCJAHVPMT23FZLTHFXE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Classifieds","href":"http://classifiedads.expressandstar.co.uk/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-2APFP3MEBBHCJAX2CXDAM4CHS4","type":"navigation-item","name":"Book An Ad","href":"https://bookanad.expressandstar.co.uk/selfservice/home","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-KIVHQHWGSJBRPHWZYTDRLQNDJQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Announcements","href":"https://www.myfamilyannouncements.co.uk/expressandstar","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-LATKD5YCEJETJG4G34YCKSCJSY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Directory","href":"https://directory.expressandstar.co.uk/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667199842,"lastModified":1724666899806},"{\"asSingle\":\"true\",\"hierarchy\":\"default\",\"includeIfNotInNavigation\":\"true\",\"scope\":\"prod\",\"sectionId\":\"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton\"}":{"data":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-navigation-item","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"_id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"},"expires":1724667336031,"lastModified":1724667035977},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-get-involved\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-VMBIJPX3JJB4VLH3VHQOLNIVL4","type":"navigation-item","name":"Contact us","href":"/contact-us/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-WZL6UTQ6XRDRNMMSL46X4L3VTE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Send us your news","href":"/send-us-your-news/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-72MB43672RGP3HGT3CBR2TE7HM","type":"navigation-item","name":"Send us your photos","href":"/news/voices/star-witness/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-IBGKPADRMRGLDKY3SYABKRYR5A","type":"navigation-item","name":"Deliver the Express & Star","href":"/deliver/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667160539,"lastModified":1724666860388},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-useful-links\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-ZE3776WEKVBQJGCCFUM3D55JEQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"MNA Digital services","href":"https://www.mnadigital.co.uk/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-PEOUQDRPMJHB7LDQ2L5YWIYPLI","type":"navigation-item","name":"Create a job alert","href":"https://jobs.expressandstar.com/newalert/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-IGNP4ZKLSNCQNPCAMMHGKK5F54","type":"navigation-item","name":"Book a classified ad","href":"https://bookanad.expressandstar.co.uk/selfservice/home","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-4Y6OHJZC6FFKFE6JIZC7T4X23E","type":"navigation-item","name":"Buy a subscription","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/newspaper-subscriptions/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-XZQEOIQT3ZFWVAIXCSJ57NVQZE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Making a complaint","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/complaints/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-GGTOOSUFYBGMVP7TBDPSFIFRTY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Get our app","href":"https://getapp.expressandstar.com/?ct=es-footer-links-via-instapage","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667343886,"lastModified":1724667043727},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-about-the-website\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-F7OI4IQFQFH6LKSZVTZPZSUQ4Q","type":"navigation-item","name":"About us","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/about-us/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-WJ5D273D35CJ7KYLLA3QRSICZQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Terms of website use","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/terms-of-website-use/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-ATCJGMJMUVDNHF67H46OV4N7Z4","type":"navigation-item","name":"Cookie policy","href":"javascript:window._sp_.gdpr.loadPrivacyManagerModal(896686)","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-43EW3JDMSBGFDOSXPP7SRBWJVY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Privacy policy","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/privacy-policy/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-DBEVSEXZRBHTXLGXNO223VPXIE","type":"navigation-item","name":"Acceptable use policy","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/acceptable-use-policy/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-6NG4K6LZFJC2VPEYEGFXYPI3EU","type":"navigation-item","name":"Data protection policy","href":"https://www.mnamedia.co.uk/data-protection-policy/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-K23BVTU3PZFTDOAMMYMT7YTLCQ","type":"navigation-item","name":"Community Guidelines","href":"https://www.expressandstar.com/community-guidelines/","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-C53UFTY2GVDUXDPPMZHQWJWYTY","type":"navigation-item","name":"Modern Slavery Statement","href":"https://www.nationalworld.com/modern-slavery-statement","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667305525,"lastModified":1724667005464},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-follow-us-on\",\"scope\":\"prod\"}":{"data":{"id":"/","type":"navigation-item","name":"Express and Star","href":"/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[{"id":"link-WVVJZ5YWFVG23OB3DCPC5VZD4I","type":"navigation-item","name":"Facebook","href":"https://www.facebook.com/expressandstar","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]},{"id":"link-W2FBBZXYNZBXNHZX2H2BTZABSM","type":"navigation-item","name":"Twitter","href":"https://twitter.com/expressandstar","color":null,"ancestorIds":[],"isPromoted":true,"isHiddenOnMobile":false,"children":[]}],"_id":"/"},"expires":1724667170908,"lastModified":1724666870854}},"v2-content-api-section-stories":{"{\"limit\":5,\"offset\":0,\"scope\":\"prod\",\"sectionId\":\"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton\",\"skippedStoryIds\":\"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA\"}":{"data":{"type":"index-story-list","page":1,"perPage":5,"count":10000,"query":null,"encodedQuery":null,"section":null,"author":null,"list":[{"id":"XTAEMJXWPREJVPKS3XUKDNUYJU","type":"index-story","headline":"Disgust and anger among older people at impending winter fuel allowance cut","subheadline":"The planned cuts around help with winter fuel payments have been met with disgust and anger as the deadline to claim a pension top-up approaches.","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/2024/08/26/disgust-and-anger-among-older-people-at-impending-winter-fuel-allowance-cut/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley","type":"single-section","name":"Dudley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Famed for its medieval history and industrial heritage, Dudley is forging a new future with tourism as its heart. Home to Dudley Castle, the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley canal tunnels, thousands flocked to the town each year. Dudley's historic market place dates back to the 12th century.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/dudley-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Dudley news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across the Dudley borough | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/dudley","type":"single-section","name":"Dudley","href":"/news/local-hubs/dudley/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Famed for its medieval history and industrial heritage, Dudley is forging a new future with tourism as its heart. Home to Dudley Castle, the Black Country Living Museum and Dudley canal tunnels, thousands flocked to the town each year. Dudley's historic market place dates back to the 12th century.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/dudley-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Dudley news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across the Dudley borough | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell","type":"single-section","name":"Sandwell","href":"/news/local-hubs/sandwell/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Sandwell is comparatively young, having only been established in 1974, when it brought together the six towns of West Bromwich, Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton and Wednesbury. Its picturesque parkland, Sandwell Valley, is one of its most loved landmarks.","footballClub":{"id":"42","type":"football-club","name":"West Bromwich Albion","shortName":"West Brom","color":"albion"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/west-bromwich-albion","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/sandwell-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Sandwell news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from across the Sandwell borough | West Bromwich, Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The county of Staffordshire stretches from Cheshire, the Derbyshire and to the West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield and Stafford and Cannock Chase are among its most well known areas marrying urban, rural and historic locations.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/staffordshire-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/walsall","type":"single-section","name":"Walsall","href":"/news/local-hubs/walsall/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Walsall is historically part of Staffordshire but now forms part of the Black Country. Its heritage in saddle and leather making is remembered in the nickname of the town’s football club, Walsall, known as the Saddlers, and for handbags which were a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II. The Arboretum is one of the town’s main visitor attractions.","footballClub":{"id":"67","type":"football-club","name":"Walsall FC","shortName":"Walsall","color":"walsall-fc"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/walsall-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/walsall-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Walsall news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across the Walsall borough | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Marilyn and David Stokes both said they were angry, disappointed and felt let down by the Government","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[5357,4019],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[5356,4017],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/6OT3EVUPOREU7FVMZOCWYKKC5I.jpg?auth=53e364ce6573d504b1c082e21543c9876d3f49d34eaeb13d414c416eef8ceb3c&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:06:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"LXWKPUFDS5ABRLKTUKHNPQAAOI","type":"index-story","headline":"Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves","subheadline":"Wolverhampton was crowned as the second most frustrating city to drive around in the UK in a recent bit of research.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/wolverhampton-crowned-second-most-frustrating-city-to-drive-around-uk--find-out-what-we-thought-when-we-tested-the-roads-ourselves/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/video","type":"single-section","name":"Video","href":"/video/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Video","description":"Video"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"We drove around one of the UK's 'most frustrating' roads, here's what we thought","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:05:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"3MO274QVSBDSJICS2BVWIAV7YM","type":"index-story","headline":"'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections","subheadline":"A giant solar farm capable of supplying electricity to 13,000 homes is set to be built on 143 acres of greenbelt farmland just outside Wolverhampton.","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/2024/08/26/very-special-circumstances-mean-giant-solar-farm-will-be-built-in-green-belt-despite-objections/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The county of Staffordshire stretches from Cheshire, the Derbyshire and to the West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield and Stafford and Cannock Chase are among its most well known areas marrying urban, rural and historic locations.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/staffordshire-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford","type":"single-section","name":"Pendeford","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Pendeford’s history dates back at least to the creation of the Domesday Book. During the Second World War, Pendeford Airfield was an important training base for pilots. Pendeford grew thanks to new housing estates created from the 1970s. Recently it has been linked with the major business development, the i54, which is home to a Jaguar Land Rover plant.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Pendeford news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Pendeford | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/environment","type":"single-section","name":"Environment","href":"/news/environment/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Environment","description":"Environment stories from the Express & Star, covering environmental and green issues, climate change/crisis and veganism among others."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"This field off Lawn Lane is one of four taht are set to be converted into a solar farm","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[983,739],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=226"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=451"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=677"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=902"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[984,738],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:04:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"BPIO6M3V75EYDPWUX5C2WUZ2PI","type":"index-story","headline":"'I'm sure it's a nice town' – Chelsea star Noni Madueke apologises after insulting Wolverhampton","subheadline":"Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has apologised after posting an insulting social media post about Wolverhampton ahead of Sunday's game with Wolves.","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-deletes-controversial-social-media-post-ahead-of-wolves-game/","primarySection":{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport/football","type":"single-section","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest football news | Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Villa and more","description":"The latest news, match reports, videos and analysis from Premier League to non-league football teams across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands sport news","description":"The latest sports news, match reports, videos and analysis from across the West Midlands."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport - Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/sport/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Sport - Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true}],"indexImage":{"id":"3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Noni Madueke (Getty)","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[833,625],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[832,624],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-25T11:14:11Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"metered"},{"id":"IP2FOECRANFLLAZ6I4E3MFSNCY","type":"index-story","headline":"Tributes to 'loving son, brother, and dear friend' killed in Wolverhampton hit-and-run as fundraiser launched","subheadline":"A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a funeral following the tragic hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/25/tributes-to-loving-son-brother-and-dear-friend-killed-in-wolverhampton-hit-and-run-as-fundraiser-launched/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Ryan Griffiths, 29, sadly died as the result of being struck by a car","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[673,506],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=300&height=226"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=600&height=451"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=900&height=677"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=1200&height=902"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[672,504],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/VFCAOCWAJ5EX7LVLBP5CGZ3A5I.jpg?auth=4b3cc52573bb8efed2811c998e0e6bcd76bbe511422bbde84d31c64d7a596a07&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-25T10:04:10Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"metered"}],"hasMore":true,"_id":"27a26105ab56fc0f4af0c7c718aea5e71c361737c0db29a9bba5de41088be87e"},"expires":1724667403670,"lastModified":1724667103269}},"v2-middleman-most-read":{"{\"limit\":5,\"timeRange\":\"\"}":{"data":{"type":"index-story-list","page":1,"perPage":5,"count":5,"query":null,"encodedQuery":null,"section":null,"author":null,"list":[{"id":"KANPKTOAUNB3ZCVIEWWVXVVVCA","type":"index-story","headline":"Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea as one player is marked 2/10","subheadline":"Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the 6-2 defeat to Chelsea.","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/26/liam-keens-wolves-player-ratings-v-chelsea-as-one-player-is-marked-210/","primarySection":{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport/football","type":"single-section","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest football news | Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Villa and more","description":"The latest news, match reports, videos and analysis from Premier League to non-league football teams across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands sport news","description":"The latest sports news, match reports, videos and analysis from across the West Midlands."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport - Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/sport/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Sport - Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Rayan Ait-Nouri (Getty)","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[841,631],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[840,630],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/OONAXMFWAJHQXCCWICFROQPT6E.jpg?auth=d50d7a603428a8b5cf6e8b19b55f1f86ea2d329b6c5a48afde2dd2462b133931&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T04:46:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"BPIO6M3V75EYDPWUX5C2WUZ2PI","type":"index-story","headline":"'I'm sure it's a nice town' – Chelsea star Noni Madueke apologises after insulting Wolverhampton","subheadline":"Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has apologised after posting an insulting social media post about Wolverhampton ahead of Sunday's game with Wolves.","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/2024/08/25/noni-madueke-deletes-controversial-social-media-post-ahead-of-wolves-game/","primarySection":{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","type":"single-section","name":"Wolves","href":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc/","ancestorIds":["/sport","/sport/football"],"color":"wolves","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"100","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolves news","description":"The latest Wolverhampton Wanderers match reports, Molineux transfer news, comment and analysis from the Express & Star in Wolverhampton | Fixtures, results, live scores, news and video."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport/football","type":"single-section","name":"Football","href":"/sport/football/","ancestorIds":["/sport"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest football news | Wolves, West Brom, Walsall, Villa and more","description":"The latest news, match reports, videos and analysis from Premier League to non-league football teams across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport","href":"/sport/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"sport","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands sport news","description":"The latest sports news, match reports, videos and analysis from across the West Midlands."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/sport","type":"single-section","name":"Sport - Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/sport/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Sport - Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true}],"indexImage":{"id":"3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"Noni Madueke (Getty)","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[833,625],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[832,624],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/3SS3S3MQGNEB7CCWJMIVSHZ7F4.jpg?auth=6f39192a44498acc3c0a03a651cb8ecb1e825155bdee8d638ec616d3c79e0e26&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-25T11:14:11Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"metered"},{"id":"SP3VJ2QENNEX7GZZQKJ2DL3SNI","type":"index-story","headline":"Four attempted murder arrests after man hurt in early-hours stabbing","subheadline":"Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously hurt in a stabbing on a city street.","href":"/news/crime/2024/08/24/four-attempted-murder-arrests-after-man-hurt-in-early-hours-stabbing/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/crime","type":"single-section","name":"Crime","href":"/news/crime/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Crime, police and courts news - West Midlands","description":"Latest crime, police and courts news from the West Midlands and Staffordshire region, from the Express and Star."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham","type":"single-section","name":"Birmingham","href":"/news/local-hubs/birmingham/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"2","type":"football-club","name":"Aston Villa","shortName":"Villa","color":"villa"},"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Birmingham was a mere market town before the industrial revolution created a powerhouse. Now Birmingham is the UK’s second city and has undergone major redevelopment in recent years. The Bullring shopping centre, the Library of Birmingham, Symphony Hall, Grand Central and New Street Station are among its best known landmarks.","footballClub":{"id":"2","type":"football-club","name":"Aston Villa","shortName":"Villa","color":"villa"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/aston-villa","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/birmingham-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Birmingham news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from the UK's second city | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/aston-villa"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"A man was hurt in the stabbing on Dudley Road, at its junction with Bellefield Road, Birmingham. Photo: Google","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[865,648],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=600&height=449"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=900&height=674"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=1200&height=899"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[864,648],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/AS72NP6KFFBDZG5VG7LEGQBDQ4.jpg?auth=db51a8dc664e2e321046c76972e149584d1feb7b550351b81dc3f8bf79ec8177&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-24T12:05:10Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"metered"},{"id":"LXWKPUFDS5ABRLKTUKHNPQAAOI","type":"index-story","headline":"Wolverhampton crowned 'second most frustrating city' to drive around UK – find out what we thought when we tested the roads ourselves","subheadline":"Wolverhampton was crowned as the second most frustrating city to drive around in the UK in a recent bit of research.","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/2024/08/26/wolverhampton-crowned-second-most-frustrating-city-to-drive-around-uk--find-out-what-we-thought-when-we-tested-the-roads-ourselves/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/video","type":"single-section","name":"Video","href":"/video/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Video","description":"Video"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"We drove around one of the UK's 'most frustrating' roads, here's what we thought","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1440,1080],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/UDX5JNFFOFCFBKKGJDWL32UKUQ.jpg?auth=67e90b51fd4abc5ac2c79dec6b1b5ffafb4d18b54c11b45aa7a132eba5855cc8&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:05:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":false,"paywallStatus":"plus"},{"id":"3MO274QVSBDSJICS2BVWIAV7YM","type":"index-story","headline":"'Very special circumstances' mean giant solar farm will be built in green belt just outside Wolverhampton, despite objections","subheadline":"A giant solar farm capable of supplying electricity to 13,000 homes is set to be built on 143 acres of greenbelt farmland just outside Wolverhampton.","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/2024/08/26/very-special-circumstances-mean-giant-solar-farm-will-be-built-in-green-belt-despite-objections/","primarySection":{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},"sections":[{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"South Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/south-staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/staffordshire"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The district brings together settlements including Codsall, Wombourne, Great Wryley and Kinver. It features many beauty spots including Baggeridge Country Park, in Gospel End, the South Staffordshire Railway Walk and Kinver Edge.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest South Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from South Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire","type":"single-section","name":"Staffordshire","href":"/news/local-hubs/staffordshire/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"The county of Staffordshire stretches from Cheshire, the Derbyshire and to the West Midlands. Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield and Stafford and Cannock Chase are among its most well known areas marrying urban, rural and historic locations.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/staffordshire-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Staffordshire news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from towns and villages across Staffordshire | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs","type":"single-section","name":"Local Hubs","href":"/news/local-hubs/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest local news for the West Midlands","description":"Latest local news, sport, entertainment from towns and cities around the West Midlands and Staffordshire"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news","type":"single-section","name":"News","href":"/news/","ancestorIds":[],"color":"news","footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest West Midlands news","description":"The latest news, comment, photos and videos from across the West Midlands and Staffordshire."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford","type":"single-section","name":"Pendeford","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/pendeford/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs","/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Pendeford’s history dates back at least to the creation of the Domesday Book. During the Second World War, Pendeford Airfield was an important training base for pilots. Pendeford grew thanks to new housing estates created from the 1970s. Recently it has been linked with the major business development, the i54, which is home to a Jaguar Land Rover plant.","footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Pendeford news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Pendeford | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","type":"single-section","name":"Wolverhampton","href":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton/","ancestorIds":["/news","/news/local-hubs"],"color":null,"footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubCompetition":{"id":"101","name":"League Table"},"localHub":{"image":null,"description":"Wolverhampton became a city at the dawn of the new Millennium, yet its origins lie in the Anglo-Saxon kings. The Industrial Revolution brought heavy industry with many Wulfrunians employed in car, motorbike and tyre manufacturing. Wolverhampton is now forging a new future with the transformation of the city centre, revamped public transport links and students flocking to its university. It is also well known for its football club Wolverhampton Wanderers","footballClub":{"id":"44","type":"football-club","name":"Wolverhampton Wanderers FC","shortName":"Wolves","color":"wolves"},"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc","entertainmentSectionId":"/entertainment/wolverhampton-entertainment"},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Latest Wolverhampton news","description":"The latest news, comment and entertainment listings from Wolverhampton and the surrounding area | News, sport, business, education and more."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":"/sport/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-fc"},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/news/environment","type":"single-section","name":"Environment","href":"/news/environment/","ancestorIds":["/news"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Environment","description":"Environment stories from the Express & Star, covering environmental and green issues, climate change/crisis and veganism among others."},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":true},{"id":"/top-stories/homepage","type":"single-section","name":"Homepage","href":"/top-stories/homepage/","ancestorIds":["/top-stories"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Homepage","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/top-stories","type":"single-section","name":"Top Stories","href":"/top-stories/","ancestorIds":[],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Top Stories","description":null},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false},{"id":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me","type":"single-section","name":"Update Me","href":"/_flags/user-needs/update-me/","ancestorIds":["/_flags","/_flags/user-needs"],"color":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubCompetition":null,"localHub":{"image":null,"description":null,"footballClub":null,"footballClubSectionId":null,"entertainmentSectionId":null},"masthead":{"slogan":null,"logo":null,"plusLogo":null},"seo":{"title":"Update Me","description":"Update Me"},"relations":{"footballClubLeagueTableSectionId":null,"footballClubSectionId":null},"isPublic":false}],"indexImage":{"id":"KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI","type":"image","altText":null,"caption":"This field off Lawn Lane is one of four taht are set to be converted into a solar farm","src":null,"srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[983,739],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=226"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=451"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=677"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=902"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[984,738],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=300&height=225"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=600&height=450"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=900&height=675"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/v2/KJ4S5NOXDBBJXLGYVHYIN2FPPI.jpg?auth=5bdc36893bac1ed9edff47b2774ce89f4baea9f1b0e666ec5af34f011249fc12&width=1200&height=900"}]}}},"publishedAt":"2024-08-26T05:04:00Z","isSensitive":false,"isCommentable":true,"paywallStatus":"plus"}],"hasMore":false,"_id":"8cf9024831893b0514fee8fbc82e540fd5ea4915093b50c52e79b263635bf6b5"},"expires":1724667307303,"lastModified":1724667006812}},"v2-resizer-image-by-src":{"{\"scope\":\"prod\",\"src\":\"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png\"}":{"data":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png","type":"image","srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1254,1196],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/LUWMwb_0_Ye_rumS1uumMz80p9M=/300x286/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/idmHuiiH377sAsTEFMBGqrN3LIA=/600x572/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/PMv-RN7qspQlpBwPJR45rnygnMo=/900x858/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/BYMDV5lfs-Ujy3FqBy8VGM8LmfA=/1200x1144/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1256,942],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/lsu2HvYq-k4_K6lDaQpJV3Rkcqs=/300x225/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/ibVpBXfb6Kb0_7up0l6galfUU_w=/600x450/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/wc7Ge4rH5r3oIH49oYzqSAweAE4=/900x675/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/MM762mNPjtWVU-DLEGVtXfF6Txw=/1200x900/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null,"_id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png"},"expires":1724667329252,"lastModified":1724667029227},"{\"scope\":\"prod\",\"src\":\"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png\"}":{"data":{"id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png","type":"image","srcSet":{"original":{"ratio":null,"dimensions":[1254,1196],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/Tznd-tla4L29r7xT5yfrGr5xE0w=/300x286/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/270xY7udX-2LIPreAhp2V_MZrvU=/600x572/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/HbJCFVsTyT9ERq5G00Tbl0J-5dQ=/900x858/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/k28G2J0JK81miQPbAP-ue1j3DHs=/1200x1144/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"}]},"4:3":{"ratio":[4,3],"dimensions":[1256,942],"srcSet":[{"type":"width","value":300,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/ig7bF_x4H-jfdfai4Qb72Rz_IDM=/300x225/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":600,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/9Xb21efi_OPJV9oZ0UpwwDBVFGw=/600x450/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":900,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/vhYsbX4uV9SEtdCVJWzC2P0xhHQ=/900x675/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},{"type":"width","value":1200,"src":"https://www.expressandstar.com/resizer/SglnVERcAXJ7TOA-ys72M7H6QMQ=/1200x900/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"}]}},"altText":null,"caption":null,"_id":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png"},"expires":1724667260406,"lastModified":1724666960388}}};Fusion.layout="v2-default";Fusion.metas={"twitter:card":{"value":"summary","html":true}};Fusion.outputType="default";Fusion.template="template/tY5ECsXgg1HXfRSt";Fusion.tree={"collection":"layouts","type":"v2-default","props":{"collection":"layouts","type":"v2-default","id":"v2-default","childProps":[{"collection":"sections","id":0},{"collection":"sections","id":1},{"collection":"sections","id":2}]},"children":[{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":0},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"section/header","props":{"collection":"features","type":"section/header","id":"f0fG0mNRKlqUG2i9","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"mainNavigationConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"default","scope":"prod"}},"commercialNavigationConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"commercial","scope":"prod"}},"logoSrc":"BRAND","slogan":"Local news you can trust","configurationSectionConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-single-section","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/configuration","scope":"prod"}}},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":1},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fXKlpikJ5Q8gm","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"topLeaderboard"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fYgu8Uf0do4qb","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"mobileLeaderboard"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","id":"c0fINVulrXP8H2pe","customFields":{"layout":"GRID{\"columnsLg\": 12, \"gap\": 4, \"gapLg\": 0}\n-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 7, \"paddingRightLg\": 4}\n--GRID[main]{\"gap\": 4}\n-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 5, \"paddingLeftLg\": 4, \"borderLeftLg\": true}\n--GRID[side]{\"gap\": 4}"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"story/single","props":{"collection":"features","type":"story/single","id":"f0fFOVjGIHeWG21Q","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"injectExtras":true,"loginIssuesHref":"/having-problems-staying-logged-in/","pianoSelector":"#piano-lock","dailyMotionPlayerId":"xk4uv"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"main"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/taboola","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/taboola","id":"f0fsDbiaa2DlH21l","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"mode":"thumbnails-e","placement":"Below Article Thumbnails","context":"pwall"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"main","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"comments/viafoura-conversations","props":{"collection":"features","type":"comments/viafoura-conversations","id":"f0fCARPlHqNmH2UR","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{"slot":"main","wrapInGridItem":true,"id":"viafoura-comments-container"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fa3ttrVdAm6iP","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"aboveMobileDoubleMpu"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","id":"f0f9u2XnVt1oH2Av","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"title":"Similar stories"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/grid-list","props":{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/grid-list","id":"f0fFFM9bxiIoH236","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"storiesConfig":{"contentService":"v2-content-api-section-stories","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/news/local-hubs/wolverhampton","limit":5,"offset":0,"scope":"prod","skippedStoryIds":"5YDUUVXCRRF5FAFS77EGJKZAZA"}},"style":"left-image-card","color":"news"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","id":"f0fL0S5TCpIqH2TY","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0faYTeAgJ9rH254","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"mpu"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/border-separator","id":"f0faoibxlJRrH2CA","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"pbInternal_cloneId":"f0faoibxlJRrH2CA"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/section-title","id":"f0fD8OC8fFcsH2mN","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"title":"Most popular","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fD8OC8fFcsH2mN"},"displayProperties":{"slot":"side","wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/numbered-list","props":{"collection":"features","type":"index-story/numbered-list","id":"f0fwTg2dfJCsH2OY","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"storiesConfig":{"contentService":"v2-middleman-most-read","contentConfigValues":{"limit":5,"timeRange":""}},"color":"news"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"side"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]},{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","props":{"collection":"chains","type":"layout","id":"c0feSjGEof032oD","customFields":{"layout":"GRID{\"columnsLg\": 12, \"gap\": 4, \"gapLg\": 0}\n-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 7, \"paddingRightLg\": 4}\n--GRID[main]{\"gap\": 4}\n-ITEM{\"spanLg\": 5, \"paddingLeftLg\": 4}\n--GRID[side]{\"gap\": 4}"},"displayProperties":{}},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fqlr1V0DgG2zl","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"mpu"},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true,"slot":"main"},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]},{"collection":"sections","props":{"collection":"sections","id":2},"children":[{"collection":"features","type":"section/footer","props":{"collection":"features","type":"section/footer","id":"f0f4oqsCQDWUG2q7","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"getInvolvedLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-get-involved","scope":"prod"}},"usefulLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-useful-links","scope":"prod"}},"aboutTheWebsiteLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-about-the-website","scope":"prod"}},"socialLinksConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-navigation","contentConfigValues":{"hierarchy":"footer-follow-us-on","scope":"prod"}},"logoSrc":"BRAND","configurationSectionConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-single-section","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/configuration","scope":"prod"}}},"displayProperties":{"wrapInGridItem":true},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0f2rzVbU5NN6bB","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"seedTag"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"static/link-to-plus","props":{"collection":"features","type":"static/link-to-plus","id":"f0f7TTwOFsjKp4","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"configurationSectionConfig":{"contentService":"v2-site-service-single-section","contentConfigValues":{"sectionId":"/configuration","scope":"prod"}},"imageConfigEs":{"contentService":"v2-resizer-image-by-src","contentConfigValues":{"src":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/DQJGHIX5LRGAZP6FO6FRUOQIUE.png","scope":"prod"}},"imageConfigSs":{"contentService":"v2-resizer-image-by-src","contentConfigValues":{"src":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/mna/MATAYH5QVNHX7DJXG5CZB4QEZ4.png","scope":"prod"}},"title":"Hi there,
You're a Plus member.","text":"This means you can use our exclusive ad-free Plus website instead of browsing here.\n\nTrust us, it's much better.\n\nClick the button below and you'll be redirected to the Plus website."},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0f9kBS5x7Ns1Jd","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"fireplace"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0ftDCAnNcArIH","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"onScroll","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0ftDCAnNcArIH"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fnMs8WN9743xy","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"wallpaper","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fnMs8WN9743xy"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;
You're a Plus member.","text":"This means you can use our exclusive ad-free Plus website instead of browsing here.\n\nTrust us, it's much better.\n\nClick the button below and you'll be redirected to the Plus website."},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0f9kBS5x7Ns1Jd","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"fireplace"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0ftDCAnNcArIH","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"onScroll","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0ftDCAnNcArIH"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}},{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","props":{"collection":"features","type":"adverts/gam-advert","id":"f0fnMs8WN9743xy","contentConfig":{"contentService":"","contentConfigValues":{},"inherit":true},"customFields":{"type":"wallpaper","pbInternal_cloneId":"f0fnMs8WN9743xy"},"displayProperties":{},"localEdits":{},"variants":{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;