Former MP expresses delight at passing of pet abduction bill

Jane Stevenson, former MP for Wolverhampton North East, has been celebrating the passing of the Pet Abduction Bill, which came into law on Friday.

Ms Stevenson is a Patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation and campaigned for years on Pet Theft and reinforces her political legacy as a passionate advocate for animal welfare, work she said she intends to continue outside of Parliament.

Her fellow Patron, Anna Firth, tabled a Private Members Bill to mean tougher sentences for stealing pets.

Ms Stevenson said that with an estimated 28 per cent and 24 per cent of Brits owning dogs and cats respectively, the Bill will undoubtedly be well-received by pet owners across the country.

She said "Before this Bill was passed, the punishment for Pet Theft was based on the value of the pet. My two old dogs are worthless in financial terms, but priceless to me.

"Had someone stolen them a month ago, they would have received a small fine if it even made it to court.

"Now, they would face up to five years in prison and a fine.

"This takes the real value of our family pets into account, and I hope will be a proper deterrent to thieves.”