Bad blood over dog incident in Featherstone led to strangulation attempt – court

Stafford Crown Court heard Tyler Campbell went round to where Christopher Stewart lived with his partner in Brookhouse Lane on September 7 last year wearing a balaclava and armed with a crow bar.

At an earlier hearing Campbell had admitted strangulation and criminal damage against Mr Stewart.

Emma Swindell prosecuting said: "The two families were well known to each other as there was earlier bad blood when Campbell's brother had been bitten by a dog allegedly under the control of Mr Stewart – this incident is thought to have been a direct result of that.

"Before entering the property, Campbell hit an Audi car outside the property with a crowbar, causing over £500 worth of damage and then proceeded to bang on Mr Stewart's door and force his way into the house.