Dispute over rent owed by tenant at Wolverhampton house led to cleaver attack, court told

Christopher McShane, aged 39, who was living at St Chads Road, Wolverhampton, is on trial for attempted unlawful wounding with intent and possessing article with a blade or point. An earlier charge of threatening to use corrosive substance to attack someone had been dropped.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard he attacked Setton White, who gave evidence at the opening of the trial which is expected to last three days.

John Brotherton, prosecuting, said Mr White had gone to the road with Olawale Ajaye, who wanted to purchase a property adjacent to the one McShane was renting with his partner and her children, and went there for a meeting. Mr White carries out building work for Mr Ajaye who rents out several houses and did surveys for landlords on potential properties.

Mr Brotherton said: "Because the owner of the property was out at the time. Mr Ajaye decided to knock on the door of McShane's house in the same road because he was owed rent - Mr White didn't get involved with the issue though he had been told of the debt.