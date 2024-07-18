Girl, 9, ready to cycle from London to the Eiffel Tower for Wolverhampton charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tanvi Gupta will be setting out on a 300-mile bike ride from London to Paris with 20 others this weekend, including her dad, Anupam.

The event will begin in the centre of London and finish at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Participants will complete 60km each day, traversing the British countryside, crossing the English Channel, and pedalling through the villages and towns of Northern France.

Tanvi will be embarking on a 300-mile cycle to Paris with 20 others

Their aim is to raise £5,000 for Success 'n' Joy (SNJ), a mental health charity based on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, that supports those suffering with anxiety, depression, loneliness and domestic abuse as well as offering bereavement and abuse support.

Tanvi, who lives in Sutton Coldfield, said: "I want to do it because my parents and siblings do bike riding and I wanted to do it too. This will be my first long ride in a foreign country. I'm not worried because I have practiced a lot and my dad and uncle will be with me to support me.

"We have been supporting SNJ for 20 years – since before I was born! Everyone always talks about SNJ in our house. They do very good work in England and India. I want to thank them for the opportunity."

The cycling team raising money for Wolverhampton-based SNJ Trust

Dr Gupta shared his pride in his daughter.

He said: "We're extremely proud of her. She is inspired by this charity to do the very best that she can. She’s very motivated. On practice rides, I can’t keep up with her! Looking forward to riding with her."

Tanvi Gupta is ready to ride to Paris

Neena Julka from the SNJ Trust says the bike ride will raise some 'much needed support' and funds for the crucial work the charity does in supporting those suffering with their mental health.

SNJ Trust, which was founded during the Covid pandemic, employs counsellors and talking therapists to provide timely support without having to wait a long time for an appointment.

The cyclists are also being supported by the Park Hall Hotel & Spa in Wolverhampton.

The charity has already raised £1,420 of generous donations. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at justgiving.com/campaign/snj-bike-riding-challenge-2024.