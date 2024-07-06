Four arrested after disorder in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police were called to an address at Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton 6.30pm.

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police officers searched the area, recovered knives and arrested four men – two aged 18 and two aged 19 – in connection with the incident.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb from Wolverhampton Police, said: "We’re actively investigating exactly what happened and who was involved.

"We would like to thank the public for their support in our early investigation, and would encourage anyone else who may have information to come forward.

"There will be an increase police presence in the area to reassure the community, and ease any tensions."

Anyone who can help can contact the police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting log 4078 of 5 July.