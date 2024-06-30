Police close main road following early morning crash between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police were called to the incident on the A454 outside The Inn at Shipley at about 2am.

Road closures were put in place at Rudge Heath island and the junction of Fox pub, Blakeley Pool.

Police warned the road would be closed for several hours.

Posting on X, West Mercia Police said: "0200 | RTC outside the Inn public house at #Shipley #A454 #Shropshire.

"Road closures at Rudge Heath island and junction of Fox pub Blakeley Pool #Staffordshire @wmas @shropsfire @StaffsPolice

"Road is expected to be closed for several hours, Updates to follow."