'He will be getting an honorary degree if he stays here much longer' - Meet Pedro the university campus peacock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last week, the Shropshire Star reported on 'Pedro the peacock' who turned up at the Priorslee campus of the University of Wolverhampton three years ago.

Staff and students at the campus say he is now a permanent fixture and is beloved by staff, students and visitors.

Mark Porter, building manager, says the university has been looking after him ever since Pedro and a peacock pal turned up in 2021.

“He has been here three years,” said Mark. “There was two up until last year then one went on his travels and did not come back, but Pedro has been here three years.

“We feed him mealworms, corn and peanuts - mealworms being his favourite."

He added that students have really taken to the campus peacock.

“They all take selfies with him especially during open days. They are all amazed we have a peacock on campus.”

However, he added that the messy bird did “keep the caretakers busy” but that it would be nice if Pedro were able to find a mate.

“We would like to see some little ones running back,” said Mark, who believes pedro had come from a former banqueting suite nearby, which closed during the pandemic.

“Pre-covid there was a banqueting suite across the motorway and we think he came across from there."

He added: "He will be getting an honorary degree if he stays here longer."

Student Varghese John, said the cheeky fowl often made its way into the buildings of the university too.

“He is loud at times. Sometimes he stands in the corridor and stops people coming in,” he said. “But he is beautiful. People stand and take pictures. You don't see it normally anywhere else.”