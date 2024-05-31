Gymnast visit the icing of cake of week of enrichment at school

The pupils at Oak Meadow Primary School in Wolverhampton enjoyed a range of cultural enrichment days over the last week before half-term, learning about a range of new areas and gaining some new skills for their "All About Me" week.

They also enjoyed a visit from former Team GB gymnast and Olympic medallist Kristian Thomas, who led an assembly on Friday, May 24 which included him talking about his Olympic experiences, his new role working with the Premier League and even a chance for the youngsters to see his Olympic bronze medal.

The assembly with Kristian Thomas, whose neice Millie goes to the school, was the culmination of months of work by staff at the school, which is part of the St. Bartholomew's CE Multi Academy Trust, to organise the week, with headteacher Paul Lane saying he was very proud of the staff for their hard work.

He said: "We do big enrichment events every year and the staff have spent months planning this and coordinating things, then delivered separate enrichment days for the children, with each day helping the children to understand the difference they can make in the world and who they are in their place.

"Monday was about sports, physical health and fitness, with a beat boxer and a dancer teaching them new skills, while Tuesday was creativity around the Japanese art of Kintsugi, which is putting broken pottery back together with gold, and we had these art works all across the school.

"We then moved onto STEM skills, with the children learning about the left and right sides of the brain, while Thursday was a mental health and wellbeing day where they could express who they are and Friday was the day we were lucky to have Kristian here."

The visit by Olympic medallist Kristian Thomas was the final treat for pupils after their enrichment week. He is pictured with Rachel Jones, Evie Rose-Payne, Elsie Masion and Ella Howells

Mr Lane said the children had been excited to meet Kristian Thomas and said that when he got his medal out, it brought a quiet hush across the room, while he also performed some gymnastic moves, including leaping over him and several pupils.

Mr Lane said he wanted to thank all the staff for their hard work and also thanked Kristian Thomas for giving up his time to talk to the children.

He said: "My heartfeld thanks go out to all the staff at Oak Meadow for implementing something like this because, as head, you often only see the end product, but not the months of preparation beforehand, and that's on top of the day job.

"All the staff go above and beyond for the children, so just a huge thanks and commendation from me as they are the best and I'm lucky to lead a school with the best children in the best community.

"I'm also so grateful to Kristian for giving up his time as well as I know he is busy commuting up and down to London, so for him to come and not expect anything back in return is just so good of him."