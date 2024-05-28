'I do not see how these price increases are reasonable' - MP adds pressure on Wolves to reconsider ticket price hikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson wrote to the Wolves' Chairman Jeff Shi on Friday to share fans' concerns regarding the season ticket price hike, which has seen significant rises for both adult and child season tickets at Molineux.

The letter followed an interview with ITV Central in which Jane described the price hikes as unreasonable for what has always been a family club.

In her letter, Ms Stevenson wrote about her own history as a Wolves supporter, having gone to games at Molineux since the late 1970s with her father and how she felt the club had changed over time, but felt the new ticket costs were pricing families out of watching games.

She wrote: "Many fans have shared their anger and disappointment that the club has raised prices far above inflation.

Jeff Shi has been criticised by Jane Stevenson over the price increases for season tickets. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"I have not seen a full list of increases, but have noted some adult ticket prices have risen by 15 per cent to 18 per cent. The sharpest increases seem to fall on children and young people.

"The most shocking examples I've been sent are an increase of 176 per cent for an under-14s ticket in Billy Wright upper from £105 to £290 and several rises in the family enclosure, with a 46 per cent rise for under 21s and 133 per cent rise for under-14s, from £105 to £245.

"I do not see how these price increases are reasonable."

The full letter sent by Jane Stevenson to Jeff Shi

Ms Stevenson said she had long fought for the views of football fans to be heard throughout her term in Parliament and, as a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, she scrutinised the Fan-led Review and criticised the continued use of VAR against fans' wishes.

Ms Stevenson said: "I'm happy to back fans on this and have added my name to the online petition.

"The biggest price hikes fall on younger fans, which means families are being priced out of Molineux.

"As I wrote last week in my letter to Jeff Shi, this isn't good for the future of our club.

"I hope he can listen to fans and look for other ways to raise funds."

Supporters have campaigned against the increases since they were revealed late last week and more than 11,000 supporters have now signed a petition to get the decision overturned.