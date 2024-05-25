'I'm sorry we didn't protect you, son' – former mayor apologises to family of man who died after being restrained by police officers

Sandra Samuels, who served as the city's first citizen in 2022-23, was speaking at a long-awaited memorial service for the 24-year-old, who died while officers were attempting to arrest him on February 20, 1987 in relation to stolen credit card allegations.

His death from asphyxia in a Dudley Street shop resulted in both peaceful demonstrations and serious disorder - akin to scenes after the George Floyd tragedy in Minneapolis in the United States four years ago.

Mrs Samuels, a retired nurse and former Ettingshall ward representative said: "As one of the city's former civic leaders, a former city mayor and former city councillor who has participated in Wolverhampton's political landscape for some 25 years, I want to say how sorry we are for not protecting you son, Clinton Ludlow McCurbin.

Clinton MCurbin died in police custody in Wolverhampton in 1987

"I want to say sorry for not having strong and robust enough policies in place, to control the violent behaviour and ongoing racialism which still exists within our institutions and that of the police force. We will continue to fight for social justice. Clinton Ludlow McCurbin, continue to rest in peace.

"This happened during an arrest. Clinton died of asphyxiation.Yet another death within police custody.

"Having been brought up in Wolverhampton from the age of 10 this could have been my brother, this could have been my nephew. Racism and excessive violent behaviour towards our black men and black women have plagued our society for many years and continue to do so."