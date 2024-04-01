Petition demands immediate pause to ‘major rule change’ on recycling after thousands of Wolverhampton bins uncollected

Wolverhampton Council's new policy sees bin collectors reject household waste if the resident has not followed the correct rules to ensure a better quality of recycled waste.

This has led to thousands of homes' refuse not being collected and angry residents confused about which bits of waste should be washed before being binned.

Residents have also complained that the new strict recycling bin rules are leading to more fly-tipping.

Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert, who claims the new 'check before you chuck' represents a major rule change, has now launched a petition on change.org.

It demands the immediate pause to the ‘major rule change’ on recycling bins and has already been signed by more than 150 people.