Have you seen this missing man, 32, from Wolverhampton?

Staffordshire Police have asked for help in locating the whereabouts of 32-year-old Kenneth from Wolverhampton.

Kenneth was last seen in the Cannock area of Staffordshire at around 3.30pm on March 23.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, quoting log 452 of 22/03/2024.

On X, Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for 32-year-old Kenneth from Wolverhampton.

"Last seen at 15:30 on 23rd March in the Cannock area. Please contact us immediately via 101 or Live Chat Home | Staffordshire Police quote incident 452 of 22/03/2024."