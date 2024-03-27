Campaigners celebrate after huge housing estate on Essington green belt scrapped

South Staffordshire Council's updated housing plan has removed land designated for housing in Essington and surrounding areas.

Essington Councillors and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson have welcomed the new housing plan.

Warren Fisher, who represents Essington Central, has led the campaign to stop houses being built on fields which are beloved by local residents.

He said: "As you know South Staffordshire Council were planning to build an 'Urban Extension' in Essington for the housing need of Wolverhampton. More than 2,000 homes on Blackhalve Lane/Linthouse Lane.

"Now the next consultation is now in the public domain we can say it is great news! The new plan no longer looks to give up our green belt for Wolverhampton's housing need.

"We are still in the early stages, and things can change, however, the 'new' strategic approach is to protect our green belt as much as possible, while still meeting our own housing need.

"This is still just a "draft" that hasn't yet been approved by the Council, however we at least can share our hope and positivity."

He added: "I'd personally like to thank all those that never lost faith and supported us in this battle. Thanks to Jane Stevenson MP and Gavin Williamson in their role of lobbying Government to update national planning policy which enabled the pause, and reconsideration of the approach South Staffs was originally taking.

"This isn't the end but this is a brilliant step forward, to prevent Essington becoming merged with our friendly Wolverhampton neighbours."

Wolverhampton North East said: "I've been campaigning to protect this green belt since my election in 2019, including raising it with Ministers in the House of Commons and working with Mayor Andy Street.

"I'm delighted to see some positive news today. Residents in Ashmore Park and Wednesfield cherish this farmland, and I want to thank everyone who supports my campaign to protect it. The battle isn't quite won yet, but it's fantastic to see South Staffordshire now take a different direction with its housing plan."

She added: "In Wolverhampton we must focus on brownfield land and city centre living to meet our housing needs and bring back life to town and city centres."

To see the new South Staffordshire Council Local Housing Plan visit https://southstaffs.cmis.uk.com/Meetings.aspx and look at the agenda papers for the April 2 full council meeting.