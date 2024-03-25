Harleigh Hepworth: Chest stab wound cause of teen's death at Wolverhampton's West Park
A teenager allegedly attacked in Wolverhampton's West Park died from a stab wound to the chest.
Harleigh Hepworth, aged 17, of Thorn Close, in Brereton, Rugeley, was pronounced dead following an alleged incident at the site, in Park Road West, on the afternoon of March 7.
The inquest has been opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroners Court pending the outcome of a West Midlands Police investigation into his murder.