Boutique hits the back of the net with wife of former Wolves star Bully toasting success

BB's Boutique was set up in 2021 by Kirsty Bull, wife of Wolves legend Steve Bull, and Paula Bawa, wife of former Promise Dreams charity trustee Suresh Bawa as a private Facebook group called BB's VIP gang with the goal of catering for ladies of all ages and shapes and sizes.

Cheers! One year celebrations for the success of BB's Boutique, which has been based physically in Perton since March last year. It is co-owned by Kirsty Bull, wife of Wolves legend Steve (R) and Paula Bawa (L) who are pictured celebrating the birthday of their store.

Kirsty and Paul moved the business into Perton Farm Barns off Jenny Walkers Lane in Perton in March last year and the Facebook group has also gone from strength to strength with 5,000 members accessing the page.

On Saturday they held an open day where customers old and new could access the range, which comes from 20 different suppliers with deliveries twice a week. Prosecco and cupcakes were handed out and a charity raffle held in aid of Compton Care and The Haven Wolverhampton – it raised over £650.

Each customer can enjoy a personal shopping service and enjoy a guided tour of the stock and women have flocked to the new premises since it opened, as well as ordering online.

But the big question for Kirsty was, does her husband, who played for England and scored over 250 goals in the old gold and black, get involved in choosing what clothes to sell?

She said: "Steve is very hands-on and acts as the maintenance man so if anything needs fixing, any deliveries need to be made or any general jobs need doing he is there to lend a hand.

"What started out in 2021 during the pandemic as an idea of a private Facebook group has gone from strength to strength.

"We set out to supply ladies with good quality fashion at affordable prices, we also wanted to ensure we catered for all ladies from young to mature, petite to curvy and that has always been the case.

"There were many visitors throughout the day on Saturday for our anniversary and we were happy to raise money for two great area charities. All the visitors here get a personal service and attention and they can browse the range of affordable and varied clothing at their leisure."

BBs Boutique is open from 10am-3pm Tuesday to Saturday with more information available at bbs.boutique or on the Facebook page at BB's VIP Gang.