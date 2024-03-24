Musician gives Goldie seal of approval to mural depicting him on shop front in Wolverhampton

Goldie MBE made a whistlestop visit to unveil a mural of himself which was made in just a week by Stafford-based artist Eve Whitfield.

Eve, aged 22, specialises in semi-realistic portrait illustrations. She graduated from the University of Wolverhampton with a first class degree in illustration last year, winning an award for outstanding professional development in visual practice. She has worked in advertising since then and her personal work has depicted Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

But superstar drum & bass music producer, actor, artist and DJ Goldie was the subject of the first in a series of eight works of art which have been commissioned by the Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID) team, as part of the Street Stories project to make city centres thriving, exciting places to visit.

Launching in Leicester, it has since swept Colchester and Stirling, and in the coming weeks seven more pieces will be installed in empty shop frontages in Wolverhampton city centre.