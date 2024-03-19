University arts programme gets a boost after donation from Wolverhampton businessman

Owner of The Mount Country Manor Hotel & Golf in Wolverhampton Roy Bernard, has donated £18,000 towards a pair of university projects, the University of Wolverhampton Children’s University and Project Xpedition, an arts management and performance programme for young people.

Around £8,000 of this donation will go towards Project Xpedition, which will help young people aged between 11 and 15 to achieve a Bronze Arts Award as well as allowing them to benefit from workshops and careers’ advice delivered by professionals working in the industry.

This year’s group of 20 young people include four who are living in the care system and attending virtual schools, five who are Global Majority students and five white, working-class males – all groups that have low or non-existent performing arts and higher education engagement.

Project Xpedition was set up to address skills gaps within the creative industries and focuses on enrichment, training and the support of young people to help develop them into established artists.

Mr Bernard, who is an honorary graduate of the university said: “I was very grateful to the University of Wolverhampton for making me an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration in 2019.

" I was born in Wolverhampton, went to school there and I've built businesses in the area. I believe in taking opportunities when and where you can, and a programme like Project Xpedition will give young people an opportunity to learn skills and crafts that can change their lives. I’m proud to be able to support their ambitions and help them take their own opportunities.”

Neil Reading, artistic director at the Arena Theatre, said: “We are delighted with this donation to the Arena and Project X which will help us to continue to offer this vital programme for young people. Giving young people access to the arts at an early stage helps immeasurably in developing a well-rounded and highly skilled workforce for the creative Industries.

“This will help all young people to achieve a Level 1 Bronze Arts Award, a nationally recognised qualification that can be given as part of both further and higher education applications.

"Previous students have demonstrated raised attainment in performance arts subjects through working with directors, choreographers and creative industries professionals throughout the project.”