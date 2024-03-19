Man jailed for 15 years after failed Wolverhampton cannabis raid ended in fatal stabbing

Jetmir Pemaj, aged 33, died from a deep knife wound to the belly during a struggle in Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans, on July 27 last year. Another victim Franc Curri was also stabbed during the violence which flared between two rival criminal groups at about 5am, but he survived.

The pair of Albanian nationals were attempting to protect a cannabis crop inside a rented house in Newhampton Road from a group of burglars when "look out" Lucious Winchester, 24, stabbed them both during a struggle after they chased and apprehended him in a nearby street.

Lucious Winchester has been jailed after a man sustained fatal stab injuries in a Wolverhampton street

Winchester, of Quinton, was sentenced on Tuesday after previously admitting the manslaughter of Mr Pemaj, wounding Mr Curri and for aggravated burglary at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Sentencing him Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "All these offences arise out of an incident which occurred in the early hours of July 27 last year when you were part of a number of assailants in an aggravated burglary in Newhampton Road in Wolverhampton.

"This is yet another case of an established cannabis factory leading to a violent confrontation between two rival groups.