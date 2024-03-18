Man guilty of murdering father-in-law in anger and temper by majority verdict

Sixty-two-year-old grandfather Thomas Connors was left for dead after suffering severe brain and skull injuries when he was deliberately driven at then struck in Compton Road in Wolverhampton at about 8pm on September 11 last year.

His son-in-law and nephew William Connors, of Cannock Road, Park Village, was at the wheel of the Mercedes estate that hit him during a confrontation at the gate to his home.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday morning the jury returned a verdict of 10-2 that the 27-year-old murdered him after being arrested for smashing his wife's phone earlier that day.

Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "Having not heard from the defendant, I would like a report in this case so that I can assess him before passing sentence."