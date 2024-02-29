Wolverhampton firm giving drivers the chance to win free tank of fuel up to the value of £100

AMV Couriers Limited, based at Merryhills Enterprise Park, has so far had 62 winners of its free giveaway.

Free fuel Friday is open to all residents with a WV, WS, TF, B, ST or SY postcode and people can enter via Facebook and Instagram.

The draw is made every Friday afternoon with the chance to win for the following week starting each Saturday.

People can simply comment on the post each week to be in with a chance of winning.

For the next four weeks there will be a chance for a charity to win also.

The person commenting just needs to nominate their favourite local charity in the comments – if they’re the lucky winner they will both win a tank of fuel worth up to £100 each.

Enter by visiting facebook.com/freefuelfridays or instagram.com/freefuelfridays