Last orders for Ken, president of the Wolverhampton club he loved.

Ken Harris was president of the West End Working Men's Club in Merridale Street West, and his great, great grandfather was one of the founders of the institution in 1893.

He was taken ill after Christmas and died on Sunday, with his funeral planned for next month to start at the club where family, friends and club members will gather.

His wife Pat said Ken 'Lived for the club' – the couple had been married for 56 years and set up home originally in the shadow of the club, though in later years they moved to Wednesfield.

She said: "Ken loved karaoke and singing, his favourite was Tom Jones and his family was steeped in the West End Working Men's Club. His late greart, great grandfather was one of the founders of the club when it started in the previous building in Lime Street and we had some great times there in our early years of marriage as we lived close by and we were regular visitors.

"Numbers have been down in recent years but Ken and the committee have worked hard to keep it going and he would have been pleased that it was still open when he died because he had been going there for years and was president for the last ten.

"The funeral has been planned to go from the club and hopefully it will be a good turnout for someone who loved the venue and just loved live entertainment and a good time."

Ken was featured in the Express and Star in July as the club launched a plan to attract new members with cheap pints,, The club has traded since the late 19th century, only interrupted by world wars and the Covid pandemic.

His friend and secretary of the club Doug Whild said: "We are all devastated to hear of Ken's passing. He was a friend of us all, a stalwart of the club which he loved and worked hard to try and keep it going.

"He loved his karaoke which is a feature of the club and he could always be guaranteed to belt out a song – he will be sorely missed by all of us."

Ken is survived by Pat, three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren – his funeral will be held on March 15 starting from the club and progressing to West Chapel.