ITV responds to fan criticism over not showing violence during Black Country derby

The statement comes following Sunday's match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Now, after the Express and Star received numerous calls from readers about the ITV coverage of the incident, which only focused on wide shots of the pitch, the television bosses have spoken out about their decision.

ITV told us that the decision was made to use long shots so as to not show excessive violence to viewers watching live at home. They said that some of the images may have been disturbing to members of the public.

The aim of their coverage was to report developments in a way that informed viewers while balancing that with the need to be responsible.

The criticism comes after people took to the Internet to quote the commentator, who said "these are scenes that no one wants to see" as the footage showed only a long shot of the incident.

It's understood that ITV made the decision to only show a portion of the pitch and the commentators so as to not disturb viewers at home which some viewers.

Many people on X were critical of the decision, with X user saying "What do commentators gain from giving the whole 'these are ugly scenes that nobody wants to see' when in fact, everyone wanted to see such idiocy".

Another X user said "Dear ITVSport, "nobody wants to see these scenes' Yes we do – if it happens we want to see it".

Despite online comments, ITV reaffirmed that the aim of the video was to report on developments in a way that informed the viewers of what was happening while balancing it with the need to be responsible.