Pub set for revamp and new management after being sold

The Firs in Castlecroft in Wolverhampton is set to close on February 8 for a refurbishment after being sold to new owners.

Details of the new owners are not yet certain, but it has been suggested that it is the same people behind the Soho Tavern in Soho in Birmingham, which specialises in high-quality Indian food.

A member of staff at the Firs, who didn't want to be named, confirmed the pub has been sold and spoke about the plans she'd hear about for it.

She said: "I was told about the sale a few weeks ago and I do know that a couple of guys were in here the other day and that the pub is closing on February 8 for a revamp.

"What I've been told is that they plan to modernise the bar and serve some proper Indian food, but I don't think they're going to change the full pub as they want to keep it familiar for the regular."

The pub had hit the headlines previously after a controversy arose in 2023 around parking meters on the site mistakenly fining users of the pub's car park, which happened despite pub customers having their payments refunded.

The issues saw people fined despite using the pub and only ended when Marstons and Premier Park covered up the parking meters, refunded fines and cancelled charges. The parking enforcement was recently removed.

The Soho Tavern has been contacted for a comment.