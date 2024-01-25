Blind Dave vs Steve Bull! Friends and football rivals discuss Black Country derby

Dave "Blind Dave" Heeley and Steve Bull have spoken about their hopes and fears for the Black Country derby FA Cup 4th Round game between West Brom and Wolves on Sunday.

The game is highly anticipated by both Dave, who has supported the Baggies all his life, and Steve, who scored 306 goals for Wolves over a 13-year career, including several goals against West Brom.

The two men, who are friends outside of football, have said they are looking forward to the game and spoke about how they felt it would go.

Dave said he was apprehensive, but felt that the fact it was an FA Cup game could make it a day to remember for Baggies fans.